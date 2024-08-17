Summary

Crest Communication (CCL) provides post-production services like film-to-tape transfer, electronic video editing, computer generated graphics, audio mixing, etc. The companys clientele includes HTA, Lintas Ogilvy & Mather, United Television etc. During 1994-95, the company embarked on a project to expand the existing hi-tech video production and post-production facilities by importing state-of-the-art equipment based on the worlds most advanced digital technology. The company is fully equipped to provide all production and post-production services under one roof to both the domestic and international customers. CCL is engaged in providing special effects for Indian/Hollywood motion picture houses; corporate profiles on inter active CD-ROMS; making advertisements and corporate films; television serial films; and refurbishing and correcting old classics for the National Film Development Corporation.The company has also entered into a exclusive arrangement for providing services in the field of Virtual and Augmented Reality Technology to an European customer who will be responsible for marketing the services in the European region. The company would be the first Indian Company to provide such services to the developed markets.During 2000-2001, the company set up Crest Communication (Singapore) Pte. Lts an 100% subsidiary to carry on activities in singapore and serve as a hun for asian markets. The company has also extended financial support for development of various projects. F

