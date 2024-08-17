Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹3.75
Prev. Close₹3.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.57
Day's High₹3.9
Day's Low₹3.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹20.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
44.21
44.22
22.59
22.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.59
77.03
94.05
93.41
Net Worth
104.8
121.25
116.64
116
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
14.16
37.11
yoy growth (%)
-61.82
Raw materials
6.75
6.6
As % of sales
47.68
17.79
Employee costs
-12.31
-11.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-20.55
-10.09
Depreciation
-5.68
-8.75
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-1.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.82
Op profit growth
-360.23
EBIT growth
417.22
Net profit growth
-87.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
24.21
13.06
41.84
61.63
57.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.21
13.06
41.84
61.63
57.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.36
5.82
0.37
3
0.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
K Nagesh
Additional Director
Srinivas Chada
Additional Director
Bharat Merchant
Additional Director
Prahalad Rao
Reports by Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Summary
Crest Communication (CCL) provides post-production services like film-to-tape transfer, electronic video editing, computer generated graphics, audio mixing, etc. The companys clientele includes HTA, Lintas Ogilvy & Mather, United Television etc. During 1994-95, the company embarked on a project to expand the existing hi-tech video production and post-production facilities by importing state-of-the-art equipment based on the worlds most advanced digital technology. The company is fully equipped to provide all production and post-production services under one roof to both the domestic and international customers. CCL is engaged in providing special effects for Indian/Hollywood motion picture houses; corporate profiles on inter active CD-ROMS; making advertisements and corporate films; television serial films; and refurbishing and correcting old classics for the National Film Development Corporation.The company has also entered into a exclusive arrangement for providing services in the field of Virtual and Augmented Reality Technology to an European customer who will be responsible for marketing the services in the European region. The company would be the first Indian Company to provide such services to the developed markets.During 2000-2001, the company set up Crest Communication (Singapore) Pte. Lts an 100% subsidiary to carry on activities in singapore and serve as a hun for asian markets. The company has also extended financial support for development of various projects. F
Read More
