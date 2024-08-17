iifl-logo-icon 1
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Share Price

3.75
(-3.85%)
Jul 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Crest Animation Studios Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

3.75

Prev. Close

3.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.57

Day's High

3.9

Day's Low

3.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

20.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Crest Animation Studios Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Crest Animation Studios Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Crest Animation Studios Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:04 AM
Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.36%

Institutions: 0.35%

Non-Institutions: 87.75%

Custodian: 3.39%

Share Price

Crest Animation Studios Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

44.21

44.22

22.59

22.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.59

77.03

94.05

93.41

Net Worth

104.8

121.25

116.64

116

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

14.16

37.11

yoy growth (%)

-61.82

Raw materials

6.75

6.6

As % of sales

47.68

17.79

Employee costs

-12.31

-11.97

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-20.55

-10.09

Depreciation

-5.68

-8.75

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-1.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.82

Op profit growth

-360.23

EBIT growth

417.22

Net profit growth

-87.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

24.21

13.06

41.84

61.63

57.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.21

13.06

41.84

61.63

57.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.36

5.82

0.37

3

0.76

View Annually Results

Crest Animation Studios Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Crest Animation Studios Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

K Nagesh

Additional Director

Srinivas Chada

Additional Director

Bharat Merchant

Additional Director

Prahalad Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Crest Animation Studios Ltd

Summary

Crest Communication (CCL) provides post-production services like film-to-tape transfer, electronic video editing, computer generated graphics, audio mixing, etc. The companys clientele includes HTA, Lintas Ogilvy & Mather, United Television etc. During 1994-95, the company embarked on a project to expand the existing hi-tech video production and post-production facilities by importing state-of-the-art equipment based on the worlds most advanced digital technology. The company is fully equipped to provide all production and post-production services under one roof to both the domestic and international customers. CCL is engaged in providing special effects for Indian/Hollywood motion picture houses; corporate profiles on inter active CD-ROMS; making advertisements and corporate films; television serial films; and refurbishing and correcting old classics for the National Film Development Corporation.The company has also entered into a exclusive arrangement for providing services in the field of Virtual and Augmented Reality Technology to an European customer who will be responsible for marketing the services in the European region. The company would be the first Indian Company to provide such services to the developed markets.During 2000-2001, the company set up Crest Communication (Singapore) Pte. Lts an 100% subsidiary to carry on activities in singapore and serve as a hun for asian markets. The company has also extended financial support for development of various projects. F
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Crest Animation Studios Ltd

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

