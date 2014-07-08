Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
14.16
37.11
yoy growth (%)
-61.82
Raw materials
6.75
6.6
As % of sales
47.68
17.79
Employee costs
-12.31
-11.97
As % of sales
86.89
32.26
Other costs
-22.6
-26.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
159.51
71.05
Operating profit
-13.98
5.37
OPM
-98.72
14.48
Depreciation
-5.68
-8.75
Interest expense
-5.95
-7.26
Other income
5.07
0.56
Profit before tax
-20.55
-10.09
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-20.55
-10.09
Exceptional items
0
-161.06
Net profit
-20.55
-171.15
yoy growth (%)
-87.98
NPM
-145.1
-461.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.