Crest Animation Studios Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.75
(-3.85%)
Jul 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

14.16

37.11

yoy growth (%)

-61.82

Raw materials

6.75

6.6

As % of sales

47.68

17.79

Employee costs

-12.31

-11.97

As % of sales

86.89

32.26

Other costs

-22.6

-26.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

159.51

71.05

Operating profit

-13.98

5.37

OPM

-98.72

14.48

Depreciation

-5.68

-8.75

Interest expense

-5.95

-7.26

Other income

5.07

0.56

Profit before tax

-20.55

-10.09

Taxes

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-20.55

-10.09

Exceptional items

0

-161.06

Net profit

-20.55

-171.15

yoy growth (%)

-87.98

NPM

-145.1

-461.13

