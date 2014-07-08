Crest Animation Studios Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
44.21
44.22
22.59
22.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.59
77.03
94.05
93.41
Net Worth
104.8
121.25
116.64
116
Minority Interest
Debt
67.03
59.75
18.12
16.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
3.72
4.82
Total Liabilities
171.83
181
138.48
137.53
Fixed Assets
9.55
15.29
23.88
29.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
77.02
79.03
55.82
50.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
3.72
4.82
Networking Capital
85.18
80.66
49.21
43.1
Inventories
31.87
25.11
19.64
10.46
Inventory Days
821.02
246.93
Sundry Debtors
21.28
15.61
12.95
11.66
Debtor Days
548.2
153.51
Other Current Assets
53.58
55.09
26.81
34.15
Sundry Creditors
-3.48
-1.58
-3.15
-2.09
Creditor Days
89.65
15.53
Other Current Liabilities
-18.07
-13.57
-7.04
-11.08
Cash
0.08
6.02
5.85
8.82
Total Assets
171.83
181
138.48
137.53
