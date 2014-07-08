iifl-logo-icon 1
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Key Ratios

3.75
(-3.85%)
Jul 8, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.76

Op profit growth

-257.33

EBIT growth

372.48

Net profit growth

-88.32

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-106.86

21.21

EBIT margin

-107.23

-7.08

Net profit margin

-152.98

-409.47

RoCE

-7.99

RoNW

-4.46

RoA

-2.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.85

-81.34

Book value per share

23.51

53.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-7.17

-0.66

P/B

1.78

1.01

EV/EBIDTA

-30.85

18.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0.06

0.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

205.27

Inventory days

1,161.42

Creditor days

-34.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.35

0.4

Net debt / equity

0.62

0.41

Net debt / op. profit

-4.66

5.56

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

61.18

25.89

Employee costs

-94.2

-28.62

Other costs

-173.84

-76.05

