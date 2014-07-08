Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.76
Op profit growth
-257.33
EBIT growth
372.48
Net profit growth
-88.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-106.86
21.21
EBIT margin
-107.23
-7.08
Net profit margin
-152.98
-409.47
RoCE
-7.99
RoNW
-4.46
RoA
-2.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.85
-81.34
Book value per share
23.51
53.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-7.17
-0.66
P/B
1.78
1.01
EV/EBIDTA
-30.85
18.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0.06
0.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
205.27
Inventory days
1,161.42
Creditor days
-34.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.35
0.4
Net debt / equity
0.62
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
-4.66
5.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
61.18
25.89
Employee costs
-94.2
-28.62
Other costs
-173.84
-76.05
