ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012

AUDITORS REPORT
CREST ANIMATION STUDIOS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
Crest Animation Studios Limited
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Crest Animation Studios
Limited (the Company) as at 31 March 2012 and the Statement of profit and
loss account and the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date
annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the
Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these
financial statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended)
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of
Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a
statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. As discussed in Note 23 of the accompanying financial statements, at 31
March 2012, the Company has not accrued for interest of Rs 751.78 lacs for
the year ended 31 March 2012 on a secured loan as the Company intends to
litigate the applicability of interest given the recoverability of the
advance referred in paragraph 5 below is uncertain. Had the Company
recorded the said interest, the loss for the year ended 31 March 2012 would
have been higher by Rs 751.78 lacs and the current liabilities as at 31
March 2012 would have been higher by Rs 751.78 lacs.
5. As indicated in Note 23 of the accompanying financial statements, at 31
March 2012, loans and advances include Rs 3,169.3 lacs (recorded in the
Companys books of account pursuant to scheme of arrangement effective from
26 July 2011) due from a company against which the Company intends to
initiate legal action to recover the advance. The ultimate outcome of the
recoverability of the advance cannot presently be determined and hence, we
are unable to comment on its consequential impact, if any, on the Companys
loss for the year ended 31 March 2012. The audit report for the year ended
31 March 2011 and was also modified for this matter.
6. As indicated in Note 24 of the accompanying financial statements, the
recoverability of the following assets is impacted due to uncertainty
relating to the financial condition of the Company, as further investments
are required to complete the projects of these investee companies:
a. Investment of Rs 744.6 lacs in an animation production company executing
an animation film project, debtor of Rs 723.3 lacs, unbilled revenue of
Rs.1,562.9 lacs due from this company and inventory of Rs 408.3 lacs
relating to this film.
b. Investment of Rs 1400.16 lacs in a subsidiary company, carried in the
books of the Company based on the carrying value of net assets of this
subsidiary as at 31 March 2012. As per the audited financial statements of
this subsidiary as at 31 March 2012, the net assets includes receivable of
Rs 1,114.22 lacs due from the above mentioned animation production company.
We are unable to comment on the extent of non-recoverability of these
balances and their consequential impact, if any, on the Companys loss for
the year ended 31 March 2012. The audit report for the year ended 31 March
2011 was also modified for the matter discussed in paragraph 6a above.
7. Without qualifying our opinion we state that, as at 31 March 2012, the
Company has long-term investments of Rs 71 lacs in a joint venture company
which is having film properties under development for more than 3 years.
For the reasons stated in Note 25, pending the final outcome of the
decision to be taken by the joint venture partner on the development of the
film properties held by the investee, management is of the view there is no
diminution in the value of this long term-investment. The ultimate outcome
of the above mentioned matter cannot presently be determined, and no
provision has been made in the financial statements for diminution in this
investment.
8. Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note 26 in the
accompanying financial statements. Without considering the effects/possible
effects of the matters stated in paragraph 4, 5, and 6 above, the Company
has incurred a net loss of Rs 2055.92 lacs for the year ended 31 March 2012
while the accumulated losses aggregate to Rs 3065.07 lacs. The Company is
funding its operations from short term borrowings and has renewed its bank
borrowings. These conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note
26, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast
significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going
concern The appropriateness of going concern assumption is dependent on the
Companys ability in raising of funds from the liquidation of shares held
by the CAS Benefit Trust (treasury stock), renewal of its loan
obligations on their due date, continuing its business operation and
establishing profitable operations,. These mitigating factors have been
fully disclosed in the Note 26 of the accompanying financial statements in
view of which the accompanying financial statements have been prepared on
going concern assumption.
9. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
i. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books,
except for matter disclosed in paragraph 4 above;
iii. The balance sheet, statement of profit and loss and cash flow
statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account;
iv. In our opinion, the balance sheet, statement of profit and loss and
cash flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956, except for matters disclosed in paragraphs 4 to 6 above;
v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors,
as on 31 March 2012, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2012 from
being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub*section (1) of
section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
vi. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matter referred to
in paragraph 4, and the possible effects of the matters referred to in
paragraph 5 and 6 above, the said accounts give the information required by
the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair
view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India;
a) In the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31 March 2012;
b) In the case of the Statement of profit and loss, of the loss for the
year ended on that date; and
c) In the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 3 OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE
Re: Crest Animation Studio Ltd. (the Company)
(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) All fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management
during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in
our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the
nature of its assets. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed
on such verification.
(c) There was no substantial disposal of fixed assets during the year.
(ii) The Companys inventory includes work-in-progress related to ongoing
animation projects. Considering the Companys nature of business, we are of
the opinion that the provisions of clause 4(ii)(b) and (c) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) (the Order) are not
applicable to the Company.
(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms
or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of
the Companies Act, 1956 (the Act). Accordingly, the provisions of clause
4(iii)(b), (c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
(b) The Company has taken unsecured loan from two parties covered in the
register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The
maximum outstanding at any time during the year in respect of said loan and
the year-end balance is Rs 33,525,000.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given
to us, terms of interest, where applicable and other terms and conditions
are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.
(d) In respect of loan taken by the Company, the payments of interest,
where applicable, are payable on demand, the principal amounts are
repayable on demand and therefore the question of overdue amount doesnt
arise.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of
fixed assets and for the sale of services. During the course of our audit,
no major weakness has been noticed in the internal control system in
respect of these areas. The Company does not purchase any inventory or sell
goods. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major
weakness or continuing failure to correct any major weakness in the
internal control system of the company in respect of these areas.
(v) In our opinion, there are no contracts or arrangements that need to be
entered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(v)(b) of the Order is not
applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.
(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.
(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size of the Company and nature of its business.
(viii) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central
Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d)
of sub-section (1) of section 209 of the Act for the products of the
Company.
(ix) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities
undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and
protection fund, employees state insurance, wealth-tax, service tax,
customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues
applicable to it except for withholding tax which has not been regularly
deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been serious
delays in large number of cases. The provisions relating to excise duty and
sales tax are not applicable to the Company.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor education
and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, wealth-tax,
service tax, sales-tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other
undisputed statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period
of more than six months from the date they became payable.
(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
dues of income tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty,
excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any
dispute.
(x) Without considering the consequential effects, if any, of the matters
stated in paragraphs 5 and 6 of our auditors report and after considering
the effect of the matter stated in paragraph 4, the Companys accumulated
losses at the end of the financial year are less than fifty per cent of its
net worth but it has incurred cash losses in the current financial year.
The Company did not incur cash loss in the immediately preceding financial
year.
(xi) In respect of dues to the two banks the defaults as 31 March 2012 is
as follows:
Particulars Amount in Rs. Period of Default as at 31.3.2012
Principal 82,028,693 1 day
Interest 3,906,383 Ranging from 1 day to 60 days
Since then the default in respect of Principal amount of Rs. 80,000,000/-
of a term loan from one bank, have been made good as the bank has
rescheduled its repayment schedule and outstanding interest of
Rs.3,906,383/- on said loan have since then been paid.
The Company has not issued any debentures and hence the question of any
default for repayment on this account does not arise.
(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based
on the documents and records produced to us, the Company has not granted
loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares,
debentures and other securities.
(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual
benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) are not applicable to
the Company.
(xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions
of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as
amended) are not applicable to the Company.
(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or
financial institutions.
(xvi) Based on the information and explanations given to us by the
management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans
were obtained.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no
funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment.
(xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties or companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956.
(xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.
(xx) The Company has not raised any money by the public issue during the
year.
(xxi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of
reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the
information and explanations given by the management, we report that no
fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.
