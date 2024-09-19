Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹48.5
Prev. Close₹46.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.37
Day's High₹48.5
Day's Low₹48.5
52 Week's High₹61
52 Week's Low₹33.3
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.56
P/E19.56
EPS2.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.88
0.76
0.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.12
4.97
2.96
Net Worth
11
5.73
3.72
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Bhardwaj
Whole Time Director & CFO
Gaurav Singhania
Non Executive Director
Shruti Singhania
Independent Director
Princy Anand
Independent Director
Altab Uddin Kazi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Palak Jain.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited was incorporated on February 11, 2013 as Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Further, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 07, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.Thinking Hats has evolved from a premier concept development, event design and production company that specializes in the business of entertainment, event management and retail merchandise. In 2015, the Company began its event management and retail visual merchandising since incorporation and has been offering event management services related to Corporates Events, Corporate Meetings, Conference Management, Brands and Product Launches, Lifestyle and Fashion Events, Exhibitions & Fairs, Entertainment Show Management, Pan-India Ground Activations and Artist Management among others in India. Our Event Management services are offered from Media, Retail, Financial, Food, Education, Healthcare and Technology industries. It also provide prominent display and retail visual merchandise with a broad spectrum of offerings and in-store solutions to various retail stores.In 2019, the Company ventured into production of OTT contents. As part of storytelling expertise, the Company p
The Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹48.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd is ₹60.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd is 19.56 and 2.26 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd is ₹33.3 and ₹61 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -14.91% and 1 Month at 10.23%.
