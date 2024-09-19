iifl-logo-icon 1
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd Share Price

48.5
(4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open48.5
  • Day's High48.5
  • 52 Wk High61
  • Prev. Close46.2
  • Day's Low48.5
  • 52 Wk Low 33.3
  • Turnover (lac)20.37
  • P/E19.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

48.5

Prev. Close

46.2

Turnover(Lac.)

20.37

Day's High

48.5

Day's Low

48.5

52 Week's High

61

52 Week's Low

33.3

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.56

P/E

19.56

EPS

2.48

Divi. Yield

0

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.78%

Non-Promoter- 1.75%

Institutions: 1.75%

Non-Institutions: 41.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.88

0.76

0.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

10.12

4.97

2.96

Net Worth

11

5.73

3.72

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Bhardwaj

Whole Time Director & CFO

Gaurav Singhania

Non Executive Director

Shruti Singhania

Independent Director

Princy Anand

Independent Director

Altab Uddin Kazi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Palak Jain.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd

Summary

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited was incorporated on February 11, 2013 as Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Further, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 07, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.Thinking Hats has evolved from a premier concept development, event design and production company that specializes in the business of entertainment, event management and retail merchandise. In 2015, the Company began its event management and retail visual merchandising since incorporation and has been offering event management services related to Corporates Events, Corporate Meetings, Conference Management, Brands and Product Launches, Lifestyle and Fashion Events, Exhibitions & Fairs, Entertainment Show Management, Pan-India Ground Activations and Artist Management among others in India. Our Event Management services are offered from Media, Retail, Financial, Food, Education, Healthcare and Technology industries. It also provide prominent display and retail visual merchandise with a broad spectrum of offerings and in-store solutions to various retail stores.In 2019, the Company ventured into production of OTT contents. As part of storytelling expertise, the Company p
Company FAQs

What is the Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹48.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd is ₹60.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd is 19.56 and 2.26 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd is ₹33.3 and ₹61 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd?

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -14.91% and 1 Month at 10.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.79 %
Institutions - 1.75 %
Public - 41.46 %

