Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd Summary

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited was incorporated on February 11, 2013 as Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. Further, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 07, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.Thinking Hats has evolved from a premier concept development, event design and production company that specializes in the business of entertainment, event management and retail merchandise. In 2015, the Company began its event management and retail visual merchandising since incorporation and has been offering event management services related to Corporates Events, Corporate Meetings, Conference Management, Brands and Product Launches, Lifestyle and Fashion Events, Exhibitions & Fairs, Entertainment Show Management, Pan-India Ground Activations and Artist Management among others in India. Our Event Management services are offered from Media, Retail, Financial, Food, Education, Healthcare and Technology industries. It also provide prominent display and retail visual merchandise with a broad spectrum of offerings and in-store solutions to various retail stores.In 2019, the Company ventured into production of OTT contents. As part of storytelling expertise, the Company produced two web series for OTT platforms i.e., Aapkey Kamrey Me Koi Rehta Hai and Kathmandu Connection 2, and one Bengali Movie Onek Diner Pore. Apart from movies and OTT web series, it also made short films for YouTube content and corporate event movies. In 2024, the Company was registered an intellectual property for original musical, Soulless to secures the creative rights of musical project.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 34,50,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.