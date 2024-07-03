iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Digikore Studios Ltd Share Price

296.5
(1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open287
  • Day's High302.5
  • 52 Wk High666
  • Prev. Close290.9
  • Day's Low286
  • 52 Wk Low 265.65
  • Turnover (lac)19.56
  • P/E19.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value67.05
  • EPS14.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)187.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Digikore Studios Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

287

Prev. Close

290.9

Turnover(Lac.)

19.56

Day's High

302.5

Day's Low

286

52 Week's High

666

52 Week's Low

265.65

Book Value

67.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

187.77

P/E

19.64

EPS

14.81

Divi. Yield

0

Digikore Studios Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Digikore Studios Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Digikore Studios Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:05 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 33.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Digikore Studios Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.33

1.18

1.18

1.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.13

4.73

0.35

-0.1

Net Worth

42.46

5.91

1.53

1.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

47.21

35.81

24.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.21

35.81

24.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.26

1.12

0

View Annually Results

Digikore Studios Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Digikore Studios Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

ABHISHEK RAMESHKUMAR MORE

Director

ROHIT RAMESHKUMAR MORE

Director

RAMESHKUMAR MORE

Director

MOHAN HIRACHAND PALESHA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Digikore Studios Ltd

Summary

Digikore Studios Private Limited was incorporated on July 25, 2000 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Pune. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Digikore Studios Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 16, 2002 issued by Registrar of Companies. Mumbai. The Company again converted into Private Company and the name of Company was changed to Digikore Studios Private Limited dated November 01, 2013. As a result, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Digikore Studios Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 22, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune.Digikore serves as a hub for top-tier industry talent. Having production facility in India, the Company specialize in delivering Visual Effects (VFX) for a diverse range of projects such as Films, Web Series, TV Series, Documentaries, and Commercials, all while maintaining a strong emphasis on cost-effectiveness. Their reputation as a world-class VFX studio is a result of harmonious blend of imaginative creativity and cutting-edge technology.As a TPN-audited VFX studio, the Company offer a comprehensive suite of visual effects services, overseen by experienced production team. The artists harness the power of latest software, hardware, and proprietary tools to produce exceptional VFX for some of the most prominent Films, Web Series, and TV Series
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Digikore Studios Ltd share price today?

The Digikore Studios Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Digikore Studios Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Digikore Studios Ltd is ₹187.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Digikore Studios Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Digikore Studios Ltd is 19.64 and 4.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Digikore Studios Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Digikore Studios Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Digikore Studios Ltd is ₹265.65 and ₹666 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Digikore Studios Ltd?

Digikore Studios Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -15.26%, 6 Month at -43.21%, 3 Month at -27.95% and 1 Month at -3.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Digikore Studios Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Digikore Studios Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.55 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 33.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Digikore Studios Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.