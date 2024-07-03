SectorEntertainment
Open₹287
Prev. Close₹290.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.56
Day's High₹302.5
Day's Low₹286
52 Week's High₹666
52 Week's Low₹265.65
Book Value₹67.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)187.77
P/E19.64
EPS14.81
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.33
1.18
1.18
1.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.13
4.73
0.35
-0.1
Net Worth
42.46
5.91
1.53
1.08
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
47.21
35.81
24.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.21
35.81
24.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.26
1.12
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
ABHISHEK RAMESHKUMAR MORE
Director
ROHIT RAMESHKUMAR MORE
Director
RAMESHKUMAR MORE
Director
MOHAN HIRACHAND PALESHA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Digikore Studios Ltd
Summary
Digikore Studios Private Limited was incorporated on July 25, 2000 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Pune. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Digikore Studios Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 16, 2002 issued by Registrar of Companies. Mumbai. The Company again converted into Private Company and the name of Company was changed to Digikore Studios Private Limited dated November 01, 2013. As a result, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Digikore Studios Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 22, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune.Digikore serves as a hub for top-tier industry talent. Having production facility in India, the Company specialize in delivering Visual Effects (VFX) for a diverse range of projects such as Films, Web Series, TV Series, Documentaries, and Commercials, all while maintaining a strong emphasis on cost-effectiveness. Their reputation as a world-class VFX studio is a result of harmonious blend of imaginative creativity and cutting-edge technology.As a TPN-audited VFX studio, the Company offer a comprehensive suite of visual effects services, overseen by experienced production team. The artists harness the power of latest software, hardware, and proprietary tools to produce exceptional VFX for some of the most prominent Films, Web Series, and TV Series
Read More
The Digikore Studios Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹296.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Digikore Studios Ltd is ₹187.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Digikore Studios Ltd is 19.64 and 4.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Digikore Studios Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Digikore Studios Ltd is ₹265.65 and ₹666 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Digikore Studios Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -15.26%, 6 Month at -43.21%, 3 Month at -27.95% and 1 Month at -3.91%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.