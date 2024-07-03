Summary

Digikore Studios Private Limited was incorporated on July 25, 2000 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Pune. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Digikore Studios Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 16, 2002 issued by Registrar of Companies. Mumbai. The Company again converted into Private Company and the name of Company was changed to Digikore Studios Private Limited dated November 01, 2013. As a result, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Digikore Studios Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 22, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune.Digikore serves as a hub for top-tier industry talent. Having production facility in India, the Company specialize in delivering Visual Effects (VFX) for a diverse range of projects such as Films, Web Series, TV Series, Documentaries, and Commercials, all while maintaining a strong emphasis on cost-effectiveness. Their reputation as a world-class VFX studio is a result of harmonious blend of imaginative creativity and cutting-edge technology.As a TPN-audited VFX studio, the Company offer a comprehensive suite of visual effects services, overseen by experienced production team. The artists harness the power of latest software, hardware, and proprietary tools to produce exceptional VFX for some of the most prominent Films, Web Series, and TV Series

