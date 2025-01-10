iifl-logo-icon 1
Digikore Studios Ltd Balance Sheet

275.65
(-2.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.33

1.18

1.18

1.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.13

4.73

0.35

-0.1

Net Worth

42.46

5.91

1.53

1.08

Minority Interest

Debt

8.72

6.08

3.49

4.99

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.21

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

51.39

11.99

5.02

6.07

Fixed Assets

15.74

6.24

4.17

2.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.24

0.02

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.33

0

0

Networking Capital

34.34

5.39

0.82

3.23

Inventories

0

0

0

0.21

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

24.7

5.99

1.39

2.88

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.68

6.54

2.65

2.06

Sundry Creditors

-2.01

-2.56

-1.02

-1.21

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.03

-4.58

-2.2

-0.71

Cash

0.08

0.01

0.01

0.03

Total Assets

51.4

11.99

5.02

6.08

