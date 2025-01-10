Digikore Studios Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.33
1.18
1.18
1.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.13
4.73
0.35
-0.1
Net Worth
42.46
5.91
1.53
1.08
Minority Interest
Debt
8.72
6.08
3.49
4.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.21
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
51.39
11.99
5.02
6.07
Fixed Assets
15.74
6.24
4.17
2.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.24
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.33
0
0
Networking Capital
34.34
5.39
0.82
3.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0.21
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
24.7
5.99
1.39
2.88
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.68
6.54
2.65
2.06
Sundry Creditors
-2.01
-2.56
-1.02
-1.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.03
-4.58
-2.2
-0.71
Cash
0.08
0.01
0.01
0.03
Total Assets
51.4
11.99
5.02
6.08
No Record Found
