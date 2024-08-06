To the Board of Directors of DIGIKORE STUDIOS LIMITED

(Formerly known as Digikore Studios Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of DIGIKORE STUDIOS LIMITED (Formerly known as

Digikore Studios Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies

Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

S. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 01 Unbilled Revenue- Principal Audit Procedures Accounting for unbilled revenue is an exercise of recognising revenue based on accounting policies when an invoice/ charge on the customer is yet to be made for supply of services. Revenue on Projects (Service Contracts) such as bidding contracts, where the performance obligations are satisfied over time is recognized using the percentage-of-completion method. Efforts or costs expended are used to determine progress towards completion as there is a direct relationship between input and productivity. Progress towards completion is measured as the ratio of costs or efforts incurred to date (representing work performed) to the estimated total costs or efforts. Our audit procedures related to estimates of total expected costs or efforts to complete for bidding contracts included the following, among others : We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to Use of the percentage-of-completion method requires the Company to determine the actual efforts or costs expended to date as a proportion of the estimated total efforts or costs to be incurred. Efforts or costs expended have been used to measure progress towards completion as there is a direct relationship between input and productivity. The estimation of total efforts or costs involves significant judgment and is assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information. We identified the recognition of unbilled revenue as a key audit matter as the estimation of efforts or costs involves significant judgment throughout the period of the contract and is subject to revision as the contract progresses based on the latest available information. (1) reviewing the efforts or costs incurred and estimation of efforts or costs required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations and This estimate has a high inherent uncertainty and requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts or costs incurred to-date and estimates of efforts or costs required to complete the remaining contract performance obligations over the life of the contracts. (2) eviewing the controls pertaining to recording & allocation systems which prevent unauthorised changes to recording of efforts incurred. We selected a sample of bidding contract accounted using percentage-of completion method and performed the following: a) Compared efforts or costs incurred with Groups estimate of efforts or costs incurred to date to identify significant variations and evaluate whether those variations have been considered appropriately in estimating the remaining costs or efforts to complete the contract. b) Review the computations of total revenue recognisable and comparisons with the billing done up to the balance date to identify the unbilled revenue. 02 Intangible Assets – Audit Procedure to Address KAM : as described in Note 11 (Intangible assets)The Group recognizes internally generated intangible assets i.e. software and application platform. Initial recognition is based on assessing each project in relation to specific recognition criteria that needs to be met for capitalization. The assessment involves management judgment on matters such as technical feasibility, intention and ability to complete the development of such intangible asset, ability to use or sell the asset, generation of future economic benefits and the ability to measure costs reliably. Due to the materiality of the assets recognized and the level of management judgement involved being significant, initial recognition and measurement of internally generated intangible assets is a key audit matter • We assessed the management process and procedures related to initial recognition criteria for intangible assets, allocation of budgets, measurement of time recorded on development and establish the basis for capitalization. • We tested the amount capitalized from the underlying records and information for expenses; • We performed inquires with management regarding key assumptions used and estimates made in capitalizing development costs and assessed those assumptions and estimates. • We also considered the useful economic life attributed to the assets.

Information Other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the

Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Consolidated financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these

Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting

Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with

Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2016. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable, that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss and

Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule

7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2016 except Accounting Standard (AS) 15 "Employees

Benefits" relating to provision for gratuity and leave encashment.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the

Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such control refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report.

(g) The provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act is applicable to the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations as on the date of preparation of Standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No Dividend has been declared or Paid during the year by the Company.

vi. The company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Sharad Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 109931W (Sunil S. kadam) Partner MRN: 042756 UDIN: 24042756BKBGKS7647 Place: Pune Date: 06.08.2024

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph ‘Report on Other Legal and

Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of DIGIKORE STUDIOS LIMITED (Formerly known as Digikore Studios Private Limited) on the Standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets in the books of the Company.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed during such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Compcany, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee disclosed in the financial statements) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible asset during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The companys Business does not require maintenance of inventory and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company .

(b) According to the information and explanations given and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the bank has sanctioned overdraft limits against security of Immovable property and not on the basis of security of current assets, the company is not required to submit monthly or quarterly statement of current assets or liabilities hence we have not commented upon quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks vis-a-vis the books of account of the Company.

iii (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to [companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties]. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made there under, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The Company is not in the business of sale of any goods or provision of such services as prescribed. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, the duty of excise, value-added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities except following.

Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, undisputed dues in respect of income-tax (Tax Deducted At Source) which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, are as follows

Sr.No Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount ( In s ) Period to which amount relates Due Date Date of Payment 1 Income Tax, TDS Linkdin 134,783 FY 23-24 31-3-24 Not Yet Paid 2 Income Tax, TDS - Facebook India Pvt Ltd 60,847 FY 23-24 31-3-24 Not Yet Paid 3 Income Tax, TDS - Your Travel Agent 1,164 FY 23-24 31-3-24 Not Yet Paid 4 Income Tax, TDS - Google India Pvt Ltd 706 FY 23-24 31-3-24 Not Yet Paid

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, goods, and cess due to the appropriate authorities which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except following

Sr.No Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount ( In s ) Period to which amount relates 1 GST Audit FY 2017-18 Discharged the tax liability vide form DRC 03 with ARN reference no AD271222007045O dated 3rd Dec 2022,Order Dropped dated 25/04/2023 484,562 2018-19(Payment) 2 Income Tax, 1961 Outstanding Income Tax Demand as per Section 143(1A 10,962 2018-19 3 Income Tax, 1961 Outstanding Income Tax Demand as per Section 143(1A) 15,337 2017-18 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Outstanding Income Tax Demand as per Section 143(1A) 708,680 2016-17 5 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Defaults as intimated by Income Tax Department in respect of Short Payment and Short Deduction including interest 21,84,460 2013-14 To AY 2023-24

Viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x) (a) Monies raised during the year by the Company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization have been invested in [liquid investments payable on demand]. The maximum amount of idle/surplus funds invested during the year was Rs 11,00,00,000, of which Rs 1,21,45,084/- was outstanding at the end of the year.

(b) The Company has complied with provisions of sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the preferential allotment or private placement of shares/ fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures respectively during the year. The funds raised, have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by [cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us] in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) (a) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv)(a) Though the Company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act, it does not have the same established for the year.

(b) As the company has not appointed Internal Auditor no reports were available with us for verification. xv) he Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi)(a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) The previous statutory auditors of the Company have resigned during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors

xi) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in notes to the Standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to betransferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 39 to the financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 39 to the financial statements. xxi. Reporting under clause xxi of the Order is not applicable at the standalone level of reporting.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DIGIKORE STUDIOS LIMITED (Formerly known as Digikore Studios Private Limited) ("the Company") as of 31

March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those

Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statement

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate