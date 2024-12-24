|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|DIGIKORE STUDIOS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 24-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. Digikore Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 24/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|DIGIKORE STUDIOS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Digikore Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|DIGIKORE STUDIOS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 23-Oct-2024 to consider Other business. Digikore Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Digikore Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Digikore Studios Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Digikore Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|DIGIKORE STUDIOS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 21-Feb-2024 to consider Other business. Digikore Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/02/2024)
