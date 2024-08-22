Digikore Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2024. Digikore Studios Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication of Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024) Digikore Studios Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 13, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/09/2024) Digikore Studios Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 13, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024)