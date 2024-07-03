Digikore Studios Ltd Summary

Digikore Studios Private Limited was incorporated on July 25, 2000 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Pune. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Digikore Studios Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 16, 2002 issued by Registrar of Companies. Mumbai. The Company again converted into Private Company and the name of Company was changed to Digikore Studios Private Limited dated November 01, 2013. As a result, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Digikore Studios Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 22, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Pune.Digikore serves as a hub for top-tier industry talent. Having production facility in India, the Company specialize in delivering Visual Effects (VFX) for a diverse range of projects such as Films, Web Series, TV Series, Documentaries, and Commercials, all while maintaining a strong emphasis on cost-effectiveness. Their reputation as a world-class VFX studio is a result of harmonious blend of imaginative creativity and cutting-edge technology.As a TPN-audited VFX studio, the Company offer a comprehensive suite of visual effects services, overseen by experienced production team. The artists harness the power of latest software, hardware, and proprietary tools to produce exceptional VFX for some of the most prominent Films, Web Series, and TV Series.The Company was established by Mr. Abhishek Rameshkumar More in the year 2000. In its initial years, it made its mark in the realm of Animation and Visual Effects (VFX). Worked with extensive portfolio of many Films and TV Series, notable works include projects like Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Deadpool, Star Trek, Jumanji, Stranger Things, The Last Ship, Titanic Gosht Rider: Spirit of Vengeance Transformer: Age of Extinction Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny and many more prestigious productions.In 2005, the Company became a leading player in Animation Services with several clients in Europe and Asia; in 2007, it ventured into Coloring of Comics; thereafter, it ventured into VFX for Hollywood Films & TV Series and bags Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance as 1st project in 2011; in 2017, the Company became a MPAA (Motion Pictures Association of America) approved VFX studio; it stood among the select few studios in India that have undergone audits from esteemed entities such as TPN (Trusted Partner Network). In 2020, the Company stood approved for projects from production houses like Disney/Marvel, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Paramount, Warner Bros., and Lions Gate. In 2021, it became among the first few VFX studios in India to get approved by Disney / Marvel.The Company conduct operations to provide reliable, cost-effective and high-quality VFX shots at competitive price for the US and European markets. It has flexibility to work on any kind of project, either small or large, with faster turnaround and scalability to generate long-term value for the Company. Apart from these, it has a team of creative-driven professionals, who are capable of managing all sorts of VFX production tasks every single step and capable of handling projects of any scale and complexity employee experience.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer aggregating 17,82,400 Equity Shares comprising Fresh Issue of 12,60,800 Equity Shares and 5,21,600 through Offer for Sale.