Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd Share Price

0.8
(-5.88%)
Jun 19, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.8

Prev. Close

0.85

Turnover(Lac.)

2.67

Day's High

0.8

Day's Low

0.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.41

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

73.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd Corporate Action

Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:01 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.53%

Non-Promoter- 7.94%

Institutions: 7.93%

Non-Institutions: 91.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Sep-2010

Equity Capital

92.14

82.47

82.47

82.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

498.3

414.07

412.22

423.58

Net Worth

590.44

496.54

494.69

506.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

76.1

85.44

82.05

yoy growth (%)

-10.93

4.13

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.87

-1

-0.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-4.56

7.8

-13.4

Depreciation

-71.11

-63.36

-41.25

Tax paid

-8.57

0.01

4.69

Working capital

26.12

-67.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.93

4.13

Op profit growth

43.44

-49.72

EBIT growth

-161.22

-788.13

Net profit growth

-267.97

-189.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Sept-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

76.01

55.22

124.16

382.13

125.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

76.01

55.22

124.16

382.13

125.15

Other Operating Income

0.1

11.56

0

0

5.36

Other Income

35.97

65.52

0.15

2.51

5.3

Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dhilin H Mehta

Whole-time Director

Rupen N Amlani

Whole-time Director

Dhaval V Jatania

Whole-time Director

Hiren J Gandhi

Director

Ashok V Ladhani

Director

Chandrakant K Sachde

Director

Nishant A Mahidhar

Director

Hetal N Thakore

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated on October 23, 2001 as Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Private limited and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on June 25, 2004. The Company was originally promoted by Mr. Amit A. Behl, Ms. Seema D. Kar, Mr. Kiran B. Mistry and L.R. Enterprises Pvt. Ltd with a view to carry out the business of producing television serial. Mr. Dhilin H.Mehta, the present Managing Director joined the Board on April 01, 2002 and bought the shareholding of L.R.Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. and Mr. Amit Behl who resigned as director on April 01, 2002. Later on Mr. Kiran B. Mistry resigned from the Board on January 23, 2003, Ms. Seema D. Kar resigned on November 02, 2004. Over the period Mr. Dhilin H. Mehta started looking after the business in an integrated manner.The Company produced two full-length films Fan2ssh dudes in the 10th Century and Agnipankh which was released in financial year 2003-04. The company has distributed both films. Since these were the initial venture of the company into films, it was considered prudent to keep the risks low by keeping the budgets low. This venture helped us to get exposure to all aspects of making films and helped lay a foundation for company in film production. The company has decided to discontinue business of TV serials, and sold TV serials produced by us to interested parties on as is whereas basis over a period of year. The last sale of TV serials was completed in November 2005 for Rs.65 lakhs.In May 2004, the compan
