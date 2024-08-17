Summary

The Company was incorporated on October 23, 2001 as Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Private limited and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on June 25, 2004. The Company was originally promoted by Mr. Amit A. Behl, Ms. Seema D. Kar, Mr. Kiran B. Mistry and L.R. Enterprises Pvt. Ltd with a view to carry out the business of producing television serial. Mr. Dhilin H.Mehta, the present Managing Director joined the Board on April 01, 2002 and bought the shareholding of L.R.Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. and Mr. Amit Behl who resigned as director on April 01, 2002. Later on Mr. Kiran B. Mistry resigned from the Board on January 23, 2003, Ms. Seema D. Kar resigned on November 02, 2004. Over the period Mr. Dhilin H. Mehta started looking after the business in an integrated manner.The Company produced two full-length films Fan2ssh dudes in the 10th Century and Agnipankh which was released in financial year 2003-04. The company has distributed both films. Since these were the initial venture of the company into films, it was considered prudent to keep the risks low by keeping the budgets low. This venture helped us to get exposure to all aspects of making films and helped lay a foundation for company in film production. The company has decided to discontinue business of TV serials, and sold TV serials produced by us to interested parties on as is whereas basis over a period of year. The last sale of TV serials was completed in November 2005 for Rs.65 lakhs.In May 2004, the compan

