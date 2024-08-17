Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.8
Prev. Close₹0.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.67
Day's High₹0.8
Day's Low₹0.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.41
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)73.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Sep-2010
Equity Capital
92.14
82.47
82.47
82.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
498.3
414.07
412.22
423.58
Net Worth
590.44
496.54
494.69
506.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
76.1
85.44
82.05
yoy growth (%)
-10.93
4.13
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.87
-1
-0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-4.56
7.8
-13.4
Depreciation
-71.11
-63.36
-41.25
Tax paid
-8.57
0.01
4.69
Working capital
26.12
-67.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.93
4.13
Op profit growth
43.44
-49.72
EBIT growth
-161.22
-788.13
Net profit growth
-267.97
-189.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
76.01
55.22
124.16
382.13
125.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
76.01
55.22
124.16
382.13
125.15
Other Operating Income
0.1
11.56
0
0
5.36
Other Income
35.97
65.52
0.15
2.51
5.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dhilin H Mehta
Whole-time Director
Rupen N Amlani
Whole-time Director
Dhaval V Jatania
Whole-time Director
Hiren J Gandhi
Director
Ashok V Ladhani
Director
Chandrakant K Sachde
Director
Nishant A Mahidhar
Director
Hetal N Thakore
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated on October 23, 2001 as Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Private limited and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on June 25, 2004. The Company was originally promoted by Mr. Amit A. Behl, Ms. Seema D. Kar, Mr. Kiran B. Mistry and L.R. Enterprises Pvt. Ltd with a view to carry out the business of producing television serial. Mr. Dhilin H.Mehta, the present Managing Director joined the Board on April 01, 2002 and bought the shareholding of L.R.Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. and Mr. Amit Behl who resigned as director on April 01, 2002. Later on Mr. Kiran B. Mistry resigned from the Board on January 23, 2003, Ms. Seema D. Kar resigned on November 02, 2004. Over the period Mr. Dhilin H. Mehta started looking after the business in an integrated manner.The Company produced two full-length films Fan2ssh dudes in the 10th Century and Agnipankh which was released in financial year 2003-04. The company has distributed both films. Since these were the initial venture of the company into films, it was considered prudent to keep the risks low by keeping the budgets low. This venture helped us to get exposure to all aspects of making films and helped lay a foundation for company in film production. The company has decided to discontinue business of TV serials, and sold TV serials produced by us to interested parties on as is whereas basis over a period of year. The last sale of TV serials was completed in November 2005 for Rs.65 lakhs.In May 2004, the compan
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.