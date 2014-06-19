iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd Key Ratios

0.8
(-5.88%)
Jun 19, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.96

-46.21

Op profit growth

57.42

-82.11

EBIT growth

-304.75

-144.3

Net profit growth

-0.14

-38.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.53

12.69

38.17

EBIT margin

-28.63

15.93

-19.34

Net profit margin

-22.01

-25.12

-21.86

RoCE

-2.87

1.34

RoNW

-0.83

-0.86

RoA

-0.55

-0.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.95

-0.97

-1.19

Book value per share

5.9

5.53

6.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.24

-3.65

-5.31

P/B

0.2

0.64

1.02

EV/EBIDTA

6.37

8.06

17.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

104.71

-0.11

-15.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

15.73

53.53

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-766.41

-802.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.6

-0.38

2.89

Net debt / equity

0.37

0.66

0.59

Net debt / op. profit

15.34

35.84

6.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.22

-1.61

-0.45

Other costs

-81.24

-85.69

-61.37

