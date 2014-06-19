Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.96
-46.21
Op profit growth
57.42
-82.11
EBIT growth
-304.75
-144.3
Net profit growth
-0.14
-38.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.53
12.69
38.17
EBIT margin
-28.63
15.93
-19.34
Net profit margin
-22.01
-25.12
-21.86
RoCE
-2.87
1.34
RoNW
-0.83
-0.86
RoA
-0.55
-0.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.95
-0.97
-1.19
Book value per share
5.9
5.53
6.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.24
-3.65
-5.31
P/B
0.2
0.64
1.02
EV/EBIDTA
6.37
8.06
17.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
104.71
-0.11
-15.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
15.73
53.53
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-766.41
-802.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.6
-0.38
2.89
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.66
0.59
Net debt / op. profit
15.34
35.84
6.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.22
-1.61
-0.45
Other costs
-81.24
-85.69
-61.37
No Record Found
