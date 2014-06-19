Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Sep-2010
Equity Capital
92.14
82.47
82.47
82.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
498.3
414.07
412.22
423.58
Net Worth
590.44
496.54
494.69
506.05
Minority Interest
Debt
182.02
284.31
311.97
314.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.26
1.17
1.28
1.25
Total Liabilities
773.72
782.02
807.94
821.94
Fixed Assets
40.4
79.07
152.56
454.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.72
1.62
1.45
1.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.05
0.01
Networking Capital
731.54
700.04
648.06
332.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
7.89
25.14
13.75
13.77
Debtor Days
37.83
107.38
61.16
Other Current Assets
867.99
868.4
757.2
455.08
Sundry Creditors
-121.14
-158.58
-95.01
-17.86
Creditor Days
580.98
677.37
422.62
Other Current Liabilities
-23.2
-34.92
-27.88
-118.95
Cash
0.08
1.29
5.82
34.02
Total Assets
773.74
782.02
807.94
821.94
