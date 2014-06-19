Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-4.56
7.8
-13.4
Depreciation
-71.11
-63.36
-41.25
Tax paid
-8.57
0.01
4.69
Working capital
26.12
-67.53
Other operating items
Operating
-58.13
-123.07
Capital expenditure
68.53
59.81
Free cash flow
10.39
-63.26
Equity raised
935.17
818.46
Investing
0.09
0.17
Financing
277.27
364.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,222.94
1,119.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.