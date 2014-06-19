iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.8
(-5.88%)
Jun 19, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

76.1

85.44

82.05

yoy growth (%)

-10.93

4.13

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.87

-1

-0.5

As % of sales

1.14

1.17

0.61

Other costs

-61.68

-74.99

-62.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.04

87.76

76.47

Operating profit

13.55

9.44

18.79

OPM

17.81

11.05

22.9

Depreciation

-71.11

-63.36

-41.25

Interest expense

17.01

-27.44

-8.28

Other income

35.97

89.16

17.33

Profit before tax

-4.56

7.8

-13.4

Taxes

-8.57

0.01

4.69

Tax rate

187.72

0.24

-35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.13

7.82

-8.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-13.13

7.82

-8.71

yoy growth (%)

-267.97

-189.76

NPM

-17.26

9.15

-10.61

