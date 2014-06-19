Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
76.1
85.44
82.05
yoy growth (%)
-10.93
4.13
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.87
-1
-0.5
As % of sales
1.14
1.17
0.61
Other costs
-61.68
-74.99
-62.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.04
87.76
76.47
Operating profit
13.55
9.44
18.79
OPM
17.81
11.05
22.9
Depreciation
-71.11
-63.36
-41.25
Interest expense
17.01
-27.44
-8.28
Other income
35.97
89.16
17.33
Profit before tax
-4.56
7.8
-13.4
Taxes
-8.57
0.01
4.69
Tax rate
187.72
0.24
-35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.13
7.82
-8.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-13.13
7.82
-8.71
yoy growth (%)
-267.97
-189.76
NPM
-17.26
9.15
-10.61
