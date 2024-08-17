iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd Annually Results

0.8
(-5.88%)
Jun 19, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Sept-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

76.01

55.22

124.16

382.13

125.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

76.01

55.22

124.16

382.13

125.15

Other Operating Income

0.1

11.56

0

0

5.36

Other Income

35.97

65.52

0.15

2.51

5.3

Total Income

112.08

132.3

124.31

384.64

135.8

Total Expenditure

62.77

58.31

76.76

275.22

116.62

PBIDT

49.31

74

47.56

109.43

19.18

Interest

-13.6

27.44

8.27

34.08

9.57

PBDT

62.91

46.56

39.27

75.34

9.6

Depreciation

71.11

63.36

71.58

1.45

0.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.56

-0.01

-5.15

18.45

6.75

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.4

0.34

Reported Profit After Tax

-16.76

-16.78

-27.13

55.02

1.96

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-16.76

-16.78

-27.13

55.02

1.96

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-16.76

-16.78

-27.13

55.02

1.96

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.18

-0.2

0

0.68

1.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

2

12

Equity

92.13

82.47

82.47

82.47

10.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

91,02,87,872

78,32,35,072

78,12,01,600

56,96,86,464

52,81,423

Public Shareholding (%)

99

94.97

94.73

61.95

50.4

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,00,000

2,76,00,000

3,15,00,000

1,91,48,000

11,78,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

1

66.58

72.44

76.26

22.67

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

3.34

3.81

23.57

11.23

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,10,33,060

1,38,47,060

1,19,80,560

6,05,47,704

40,18,927

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

99

33.4

27.54

23.73

77.33

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

1

1.67

1.45

7.34

38.36

PBIDTM(%)

64.87

134

38.3

28.63

15.32

PBDTM(%)

82.77

84.31

31.63

19.71

7.67

PATM(%)

-22.04

-30.38

-21.85

14.4

1.56

