Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
76.01
55.22
124.16
382.13
125.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
76.01
55.22
124.16
382.13
125.15
Other Operating Income
0.1
11.56
0
0
5.36
Other Income
35.97
65.52
0.15
2.51
5.3
Total Income
112.08
132.3
124.31
384.64
135.8
Total Expenditure
62.77
58.31
76.76
275.22
116.62
PBIDT
49.31
74
47.56
109.43
19.18
Interest
-13.6
27.44
8.27
34.08
9.57
PBDT
62.91
46.56
39.27
75.34
9.6
Depreciation
71.11
63.36
71.58
1.45
0.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.56
-0.01
-5.15
18.45
6.75
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.4
0.34
Reported Profit After Tax
-16.76
-16.78
-27.13
55.02
1.96
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-16.76
-16.78
-27.13
55.02
1.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-16.76
-16.78
-27.13
55.02
1.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.18
-0.2
0
0.68
1.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
2
12
Equity
92.13
82.47
82.47
82.47
10.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
91,02,87,872
78,32,35,072
78,12,01,600
56,96,86,464
52,81,423
Public Shareholding (%)
99
94.97
94.73
61.95
50.4
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,00,000
2,76,00,000
3,15,00,000
1,91,48,000
11,78,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
1
66.58
72.44
76.26
22.67
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
3.34
3.81
23.57
11.23
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,10,33,060
1,38,47,060
1,19,80,560
6,05,47,704
40,18,927
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
99
33.4
27.54
23.73
77.33
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
1
1.67
1.45
7.34
38.36
PBIDTM(%)
64.87
134
38.3
28.63
15.32
PBDTM(%)
82.77
84.31
31.63
19.71
7.67
PATM(%)
-22.04
-30.38
-21.85
14.4
1.56
