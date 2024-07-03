Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹108.85
Prev. Close₹114
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.99
Day's High₹108.85
Day's Low₹104.05
52 Week's High₹150
52 Week's Low₹102.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)73.34
P/E50.44
EPS2.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.42
0.42
0.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.62
0.58
0.12
Net Worth
4.04
1
0.54
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
15.35
13.99
10.5
5.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.35
13.99
10.5
5.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.03
0
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
HARVINDERJIT SINGH BHATIA
Executive Director
Anil Srivatsa
Non Executive Director
Gurneet Kaur Bhatia
Independent Director
Neeraj Jain
Independent Director
Sunil Lulla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kiran Gurnani
Summary
The Company was incorporated as a private limited company with the name of Venturenet Partners Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation dated July 30, 2010. Further, the company changed its name from Venturenet Partners Private Limited to Radiowalla Network Private Limited under Section 21 of Companies Act, 2013 and new certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated April 04, 2012. Furthermore, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company in pursuance of a special resolution passed by the members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on November 09, 2023 and the name of the Company changed from Radiowalla Network Private Limited to Radiowalla Network Limited and Registrar of Companies, Mumbai has issued a new certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion dated December 18, 2023,The Company is into the business of customer engagement services which includes in-store radio services (exclusive radio channel for a brand) on subscription model basis, corporate radio (private radio channels for employee engagement in organisation) and advertisement services which includes digital signage solution, content management services and point of purchase advertising to our clients. The company exclusively cater to the business-to-business (B2B) sector.
The Radiowalla Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹104.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radiowalla Network Ltd is ₹73.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Radiowalla Network Ltd is 50.44 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radiowalla Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radiowalla Network Ltd is ₹102.25 and ₹150 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Radiowalla Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -9.63%, 6 Month at -6.75%, 3 Month at -2.69% and 1 Month at -6.56%.
