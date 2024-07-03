iifl-logo-icon 1
Radiowalla Network Ltd Share Price

104.05
(-8.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:17:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open108.85
  • Day's High108.85
  • 52 Wk High150
  • Prev. Close114
  • Day's Low104.05
  • 52 Wk Low 102.25
  • Turnover (lac)4.99
  • P/E50.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)73.34
  • Div. Yield0
Radiowalla Network Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

108.85

Prev. Close

114

Turnover(Lac.)

4.99

Day's High

108.85

Day's Low

104.05

52 Week's High

150

52 Week's Low

102.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

73.34

P/E

50.44

EPS

2.26

Divi. Yield

0

Radiowalla Network Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Radiowalla Network Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Radiowalla Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:36 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.02%

Non-Promoter- 4.34%

Institutions: 4.33%

Non-Institutions: 54.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Radiowalla Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.42

0.42

0.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.62

0.58

0.12

Net Worth

4.04

1

0.54

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

15.35

13.99

10.5

5.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.35

13.99

10.5

5.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.03

0

0.05

Radiowalla Network Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Radiowalla Network Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

HARVINDERJIT SINGH BHATIA

Executive Director

Anil Srivatsa

Non Executive Director

Gurneet Kaur Bhatia

Independent Director

Neeraj Jain

Independent Director

Sunil Lulla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kiran Gurnani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Radiowalla Network Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as a private limited company with the name of Venturenet Partners Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation dated July 30, 2010. Further, the company changed its name from Venturenet Partners Private Limited to Radiowalla Network Private Limited under Section 21 of Companies Act, 2013 and new certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated April 04, 2012. Furthermore, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company in pursuance of a special resolution passed by the members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on November 09, 2023 and the name of the Company changed from Radiowalla Network Private Limited to Radiowalla Network Limited and Registrar of Companies, Mumbai has issued a new certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion dated December 18, 2023,The Company is into the business of customer engagement services which includes in-store radio services (exclusive radio channel for a brand) on subscription model basis, corporate radio (private radio channels for employee engagement in organisation) and advertisement services which includes digital signage solution, content management services and point of purchase advertising to our clients. The company exclusively cater to the business-to-business (B2B) sector.
Company FAQs

What is the Radiowalla Network Ltd share price today?

The Radiowalla Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹104.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Radiowalla Network Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radiowalla Network Ltd is ₹73.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Radiowalla Network Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Radiowalla Network Ltd is 50.44 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Radiowalla Network Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radiowalla Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radiowalla Network Ltd is ₹102.25 and ₹150 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Radiowalla Network Ltd?

Radiowalla Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -9.63%, 6 Month at -6.75%, 3 Month at -2.69% and 1 Month at -6.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Radiowalla Network Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Radiowalla Network Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.02 %
Institutions - 4.34 %
Public - 54.64 %

