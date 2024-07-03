iifl-logo-icon 1
Radiowalla Network Ltd Company Summary

99.05
(-4.90%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Radiowalla Network Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as a private limited company with the name of Venturenet Partners Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation dated July 30, 2010. Further, the company changed its name from Venturenet Partners Private Limited to Radiowalla Network Private Limited under Section 21 of Companies Act, 2013 and new certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai dated April 04, 2012. Furthermore, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company in pursuance of a special resolution passed by the members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on November 09, 2023 and the name of the Company changed from Radiowalla Network Private Limited to Radiowalla Network Limited and Registrar of Companies, Mumbai has issued a new certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion dated December 18, 2023,The Company is into the business of customer engagement services which includes in-store radio services (exclusive radio channel for a brand) on subscription model basis, corporate radio (private radio channels for employee engagement in organisation) and advertisement services which includes digital signage solution, content management services and point of purchase advertising to our clients. The company exclusively cater to the business-to-business (B2B) sector.

