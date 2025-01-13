iifl-logo-icon 1
Radiowalla Network Ltd Balance Sheet

103.65
(-0.48%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:56:28 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.42

0.42

0.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.62

0.58

0.12

Net Worth

4.04

1

0.54

Minority Interest

Debt

1.05

0.99

1.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.1

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

5.19

2

1.69

Fixed Assets

2.44

1.64

1.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.16

0.16

0.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.14

0.11

0.08

Networking Capital

2.44

0.08

-0.53

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.47

2.56

2.64

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.74

1.51

1.08

Sundry Creditors

-1.12

-0.49

-0.34

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.65

-3.5

-3.91

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.29

Total Assets

5.2

2

1.7

No Record Found

