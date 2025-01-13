Radiowalla Network Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.42
0.42
0.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.62
0.58
0.12
Net Worth
4.04
1
0.54
Minority Interest
Debt
1.05
0.99
1.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
5.19
2
1.69
Fixed Assets
2.44
1.64
1.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.16
0.16
0.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.11
0.08
Networking Capital
2.44
0.08
-0.53
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.47
2.56
2.64
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.74
1.51
1.08
Sundry Creditors
-1.12
-0.49
-0.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.65
-3.5
-3.91
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.29
Total Assets
5.2
2
1.7
