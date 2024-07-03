iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd Share Price

337.15
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:15:50 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High343.9
  • 52 Wk High657.6
  • Prev. Close344
  • Day's Low337.15
  • 52 Wk Low 280.85
  • Turnover (lac)12.13
  • P/E22.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS15.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)783.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0

Prev. Close

344

Turnover(Lac.)

12.13

Day's High

343.9

Day's Low

337.15

52 Week's High

657.6

52 Week's Low

280.85

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

783.54

P/E

22.08

EPS

15.58

Divi. Yield

0

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:49 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 39.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.24

17

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

98.08

13.21

2.77

1.98

Net Worth

121.32

30.21

3.77

2.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

102.67

78.67

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

102.67

78.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.12

0.43

View Annually Results

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Basilic Fly Studio Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Balakrishnan

E D & Wholetime Director

Yogalakshmi S

E D & Wholetime Director

Prabhakar D

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vengarai Sowrirajan Seshadri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jitendra Kumar Pal

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Krishnan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R Thiripurasundari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Basilic Fly Studio Ltd

Summary

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Basilic Fly Studio Private Limited dated January 28, 2016 in Chennai. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequent upon conversion of Company into Public Limited , the name was changed from Basilic Fly Studio Private Limited to Basilic Fly Studio Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Promoters of Company had started business operations in form of a partnership firm incorporated in 2013 which was subsequently dissolved in 2019, while in year 2016, the Company was incorporated, today it is one of the major visual effects (VFX) studios headquartered in Chennai, India. The Company operate into the business of delivering comprehensive 2D and 3D VFX projects. The Company specialize in creating visual experiences that captive audience around the world. The Company offers VFX services such as Final Compositing and Rotoscopy method in visual effects, which entails frame-by-frame tracing and element isolation in live- action video. Camera/ Body Tracking & Rotomation captures the motion of actual actors or objects and applies that data to computer-generated characters. It includes matching the movement and location of a virtual camera or object to that of a live camera in a scene. Previsualization is used in various creative fields like animation, performing arts, video game desig
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Basilic Fly Studio Ltd share price today?

The Basilic Fly Studio Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹337.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd is ₹783.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd is 22.08 and 6.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Basilic Fly Studio Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd is ₹280.85 and ₹657.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd?

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -9.21%, 6 Month at -38.33%, 3 Month at -21.60% and 1 Month at 3.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.90 %
Institutions - 0.27 %
Public - 39.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Basilic Fly Studio Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.