Summary

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Basilic Fly Studio Private Limited dated January 28, 2016 in Chennai. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequent upon conversion of Company into Public Limited , the name was changed from Basilic Fly Studio Private Limited to Basilic Fly Studio Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Promoters of Company had started business operations in form of a partnership firm incorporated in 2013 which was subsequently dissolved in 2019, while in year 2016, the Company was incorporated, today it is one of the major visual effects (VFX) studios headquartered in Chennai, India. The Company operate into the business of delivering comprehensive 2D and 3D VFX projects. The Company specialize in creating visual experiences that captive audience around the world. The Company offers VFX services such as Final Compositing and Rotoscopy method in visual effects, which entails frame-by-frame tracing and element isolation in live- action video. Camera/ Body Tracking & Rotomation captures the motion of actual actors or objects and applies that data to computer-generated characters. It includes matching the movement and location of a virtual camera or object to that of a live camera in a scene. Previsualization is used in various creative fields like animation, performing arts, video game desig

