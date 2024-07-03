Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹344
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.13
Day's High₹343.9
Day's Low₹337.15
52 Week's High₹657.6
52 Week's Low₹280.85
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)783.54
P/E22.08
EPS15.58
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.24
17
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
98.08
13.21
2.77
1.98
Net Worth
121.32
30.21
3.77
2.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
102.67
78.67
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
102.67
78.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.12
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Balakrishnan
E D & Wholetime Director
Yogalakshmi S
E D & Wholetime Director
Prabhakar D
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vengarai Sowrirajan Seshadri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jitendra Kumar Pal
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Krishnan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R Thiripurasundari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Basilic Fly Studio Ltd
Summary
Basilic Fly Studio Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Basilic Fly Studio Private Limited dated January 28, 2016 in Chennai. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequent upon conversion of Company into Public Limited , the name was changed from Basilic Fly Studio Private Limited to Basilic Fly Studio Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Promoters of Company had started business operations in form of a partnership firm incorporated in 2013 which was subsequently dissolved in 2019, while in year 2016, the Company was incorporated, today it is one of the major visual effects (VFX) studios headquartered in Chennai, India. The Company operate into the business of delivering comprehensive 2D and 3D VFX projects. The Company specialize in creating visual experiences that captive audience around the world. The Company offers VFX services such as Final Compositing and Rotoscopy method in visual effects, which entails frame-by-frame tracing and element isolation in live- action video. Camera/ Body Tracking & Rotomation captures the motion of actual actors or objects and applies that data to computer-generated characters. It includes matching the movement and location of a virtual camera or object to that of a live camera in a scene. Previsualization is used in various creative fields like animation, performing arts, video game desig
Read More
The Basilic Fly Studio Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹337.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd is ₹783.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd is 22.08 and 6.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Basilic Fly Studio Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Basilic Fly Studio Ltd is ₹280.85 and ₹657.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Basilic Fly Studio Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -9.21%, 6 Month at -38.33%, 3 Month at -21.60% and 1 Month at 3.69%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.