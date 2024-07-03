Basilic Fly Studio Ltd Summary

Basilic Fly Studio Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Basilic Fly Studio Private Limited dated January 28, 2016 in Chennai. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequent upon conversion of Company into Public Limited , the name was changed from Basilic Fly Studio Private Limited to Basilic Fly Studio Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Promoters of Company had started business operations in form of a partnership firm incorporated in 2013 which was subsequently dissolved in 2019, while in year 2016, the Company was incorporated, today it is one of the major visual effects (VFX) studios headquartered in Chennai, India. The Company operate into the business of delivering comprehensive 2D and 3D VFX projects. The Company specialize in creating visual experiences that captive audience around the world. The Company offers VFX services such as Final Compositing and Rotoscopy method in visual effects, which entails frame-by-frame tracing and element isolation in live- action video. Camera/ Body Tracking & Rotomation captures the motion of actual actors or objects and applies that data to computer-generated characters. It includes matching the movement and location of a virtual camera or object to that of a live camera in a scene. Previsualization is used in various creative fields like animation, performing arts, video game design, and photography. Computer Graphic is into encompassing computer-generated assets, FX, lighting, digital matte painting, environments, and compositing. Onset Supervision is for projects with the director and production team to understand the scripts needs.In executing some of the Projects, the Company took on the challenge of capturing breath-taking acrobatic stunts in Top Gun: Maverick. It faced the interplay between a fast-moving camera and jets, pushing for unmatched realism. Through tracking techniques, it conveyed the velocity and intensity of these high-flying marvels. It faced the challenge of immersing itself into the intricate depths with technical finesse to bestow vibrant vitality upon The Whale. The Company delved into the enigmatic visage of Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Through meticulous rotomation, it blended the mystical arts with technical finesse. It brought martial arts and mystical power to life in Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. The Company undertook the captivating visual effects journey of Ad Astra, focusing on intricately designed helmet visors. Guided by visionary directors Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron, their labour intensive project blended live-action with anime aesthetics. Through unwavering commitment, it transformed Rosa Salazars performance into the iconic character Alita. In the whimsical journey of Mary Poppins Returns, set in 1930s London during the Great Slump, it pushed artistic boundaries by merging traditional animation with cutting-edge VFX. Their dedicated VFX team brought boundless imagination to a fantasy film, crafting over 2500 mesmerizing shots, it deftly handled complex shots, earning client appreciation and artist recognition in prestigious end credits.The Company is planning a Public Offer aggregating 68,40,000 Equity Shares, consisting a fresh issue of 62,40,000 equity shares and an Offer for sale of 6,00,000 equity shares.