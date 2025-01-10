iifl-logo-icon 1
Basilic Fly Studio Ltd Balance Sheet

328.3
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:24 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.24

17

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

98.08

13.21

2.77

1.98

Net Worth

121.32

30.21

3.77

2.98

Minority Interest

Debt

2.43

4.27

4.14

0.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.04

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

123.76

34.52

7.92

3.33

Fixed Assets

1.83

2.29

1.12

0.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.29

2.08

2.08

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.65

0.36

0.06

0.09

Networking Capital

72.51

24.44

1.48

1.43

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

62.9

19.84

0.37

0.64

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

31.57

19.1

6.78

6.84

Sundry Creditors

-11.61

-2.63

-1.64

-2.52

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.35

-11.87

-4.03

-3.53

Cash

42.48

5.36

3.17

1.1

Total Assets

123.76

34.53

7.91

3.31

