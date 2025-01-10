Basilic Fly Studio Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.24
17
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
98.08
13.21
2.77
1.98
Net Worth
121.32
30.21
3.77
2.98
Minority Interest
Debt
2.43
4.27
4.14
0.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.04
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
123.76
34.52
7.92
3.33
Fixed Assets
1.83
2.29
1.12
0.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.29
2.08
2.08
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.65
0.36
0.06
0.09
Networking Capital
72.51
24.44
1.48
1.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
62.9
19.84
0.37
0.64
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
31.57
19.1
6.78
6.84
Sundry Creditors
-11.61
-2.63
-1.64
-2.52
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.35
-11.87
-4.03
-3.53
Cash
42.48
5.36
3.17
1.1
Total Assets
123.76
34.53
7.91
3.31
