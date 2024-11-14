iifl-logo-icon 1
Basilic Fly Studio Ltd Board Meeting

309.55
(-4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:03 PM

Basilic Fly Stud CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Basilic Fly Studio Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
To consider other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting16 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
To consider other business matters
Board Meeting24 Jun 202419 Jun 2024
To consider other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/06/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202417 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024) Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Submission of revised financial results due to typographical error in Consolidated financialresults- Basilic Fly Studio Limited (Period Ended March 31, 2024). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024)
Board Meeting19 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/02/2024)

