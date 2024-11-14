|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Basilic Fly Studio Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|To consider other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|To consider other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|To consider other business matters
|Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|To consider other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024) Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Submission of revised financial results due to typographical error in Consolidated financialresults- Basilic Fly Studio Limited (Period Ended March 31, 2024). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters Basilic Fly Studio Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/02/2024)
