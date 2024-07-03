SectorEntertainment
Open₹31
Prev. Close₹29.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.62
Day's High₹31
Day's Low₹31
52 Week's High₹67.9
52 Week's Low₹23.65
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.19
P/E15.42
EPS1.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.61
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.08
13.1
8.05
7.79
Net Worth
33.69
13.11
8.06
7.8
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inspire Films Ltd
Summary
Inspire Films Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Inspire Films Private Limited dated January 19, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company, name of the Company was changed to Inspire Films Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 15 June, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is primarily engaged into the business of producing Original Digital Content of various genres for Television and OTT Channels; including financing of projects, hiring actors and crew members, scouting locations, creating sets, managing the budgets, and overseeing the entire production and post-production process. It has a B2B Business Model, and currently operate in 3 different Business verticals, TV - Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channels), Digital Content and platforms (OTT) and Regional Content. TV - Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channels) is content creation for the linear broadcast channels, including tar Plus, Star Bharat, Colors TV, Zee TV, Sony, Dangal, Shemaroo etc. Each episode (including commercial advertisement) is 30-60-minute slot. Digital Content and platforms (OTT) is made for OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Sony Liv, MX Player, Disney+Hotstar, Voot, Zee5, etc., which became popular in recent years due to their convenience and flexibility, allowing consumers to watch their favourite shows and movies on a
Read More
The Inspire Films Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inspire Films Ltd is ₹42.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inspire Films Ltd is 15.42 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inspire Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inspire Films Ltd is ₹23.65 and ₹67.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inspire Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -55.12%, 6 Month at -12.33%, 3 Month at -9.33% and 1 Month at 0.34%.
