iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inspire Films Ltd Share Price

31
(6.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:42:03 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31
  • Day's High31
  • 52 Wk High67.9
  • Prev. Close29.15
  • Day's Low31
  • 52 Wk Low 23.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.62
  • P/E15.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Inspire Films Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

31

Prev. Close

29.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.62

Day's High

31

Day's Low

31

52 Week's High

67.9

52 Week's Low

23.65

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.19

P/E

15.42

EPS

1.89

Divi. Yield

0

Inspire Films Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Inspire Films Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Inspire Films Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:10 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.43%

Non-Promoter- 4.41%

Institutions: 4.41%

Non-Institutions: 27.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Inspire Films Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.61

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.08

13.1

8.05

7.79

Net Worth

33.69

13.11

8.06

7.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Inspire Films Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inspire Films Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inspire Films Ltd

Summary

Inspire Films Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Inspire Films Private Limited dated January 19, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company, name of the Company was changed to Inspire Films Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 15 June, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is primarily engaged into the business of producing Original Digital Content of various genres for Television and OTT Channels; including financing of projects, hiring actors and crew members, scouting locations, creating sets, managing the budgets, and overseeing the entire production and post-production process. It has a B2B Business Model, and currently operate in 3 different Business verticals, TV - Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channels), Digital Content and platforms (OTT) and Regional Content. TV - Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channels) is content creation for the linear broadcast channels, including tar Plus, Star Bharat, Colors TV, Zee TV, Sony, Dangal, Shemaroo etc. Each episode (including commercial advertisement) is 30-60-minute slot. Digital Content and platforms (OTT) is made for OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Sony Liv, MX Player, Disney+Hotstar, Voot, Zee5, etc., which became popular in recent years due to their convenience and flexibility, allowing consumers to watch their favourite shows and movies on a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Inspire Films Ltd share price today?

The Inspire Films Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inspire Films Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inspire Films Ltd is ₹42.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inspire Films Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inspire Films Ltd is 15.42 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inspire Films Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inspire Films Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inspire Films Ltd is ₹23.65 and ₹67.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inspire Films Ltd?

Inspire Films Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -55.12%, 6 Month at -12.33%, 3 Month at -9.33% and 1 Month at 0.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inspire Films Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inspire Films Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.43 %
Institutions - 4.42 %
Public - 27.15 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Inspire Films Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.