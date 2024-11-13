To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Inspire Films Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Inspire Films Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Correction of Typographical Error in UDIN in Auditors Report dated 29th May2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04/06/2024)