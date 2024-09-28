|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Inspire Films Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2024 Inspire Films Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 along with copy of proceedings (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024) Inspire Films Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report for AGM held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)
