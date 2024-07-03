Inspire Films Ltd Summary

Inspire Films Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Inspire Films Private Limited dated January 19, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company, name of the Company was changed to Inspire Films Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 15 June, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is primarily engaged into the business of producing Original Digital Content of various genres for Television and OTT Channels; including financing of projects, hiring actors and crew members, scouting locations, creating sets, managing the budgets, and overseeing the entire production and post-production process. It has a B2B Business Model, and currently operate in 3 different Business verticals, TV - Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channels), Digital Content and platforms (OTT) and Regional Content. TV - Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channels) is content creation for the linear broadcast channels, including tar Plus, Star Bharat, Colors TV, Zee TV, Sony, Dangal, Shemaroo etc. Each episode (including commercial advertisement) is 30-60-minute slot. Digital Content and platforms (OTT) is made for OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Sony Liv, MX Player, Disney+Hotstar, Voot, Zee5, etc., which became popular in recent years due to their convenience and flexibility, allowing consumers to watch their favourite shows and movies on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. They also offer a wider range of content options compared to traditional cable TV. The Regional Content is produced for regional language channels including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi etc. The Company offers commissioned content production services. It mean, we are contracted by clients specialized to produce shows in the business verticals. Under this model, the Company provide bespoke content creation services to clients in exchange for a commission. This model positions the Company as a service provider that delivers tailored content solutions. Apart from the commissioned content, it has been ngaged in the co-production of Original Shows with Beyond Entertainment Private Limited (Corporate Promoter) hrough the Intellectual Property Rights Model.This model entails investing in Own content without necessarily securing a contract from clients, such as broadcasters or OTT platforms. It generates valuable intellectual property, including television shows, documentaries, docu-features, etc. However, this model necessitates a more substantial investment. The Company is proposing a Public Issue of 35,91,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.