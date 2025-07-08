Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.95
Prev. Close₹0.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.33
Day's High₹0.95
Day's Low₹0.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
79.28
79.28
79.28
79.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-44.04
-33.77
14.93
81.79
Net Worth
35.24
45.51
94.21
161.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
95.86
86.46
171.04
181.56
yoy growth (%)
10.86
-49.44
-5.79
0.97
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-50.76
-47.81
-53.76
-63.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-28.64
-48.61
32.34
35.6
Depreciation
-23.82
-34.77
-36.61
-36.66
Tax paid
22.01
0.71
-8.2
-6.6
Working capital
21.06
-249.61
41.54
33.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.86
-49.44
-5.79
0.97
Op profit growth
-237.47
-111.12
-29.07
4.32
EBIT growth
-95.41
-170.53
-16.92
-1.78
Net profit growth
-86.14
-298.46
-16.75
-20.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
44.18
97.75
80.15
94.42
210.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.18
97.75
80.15
94.42
210.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.73
54.85
89.22
8.54
22.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
573.25
|13.2
|22,573.17
|362.18
|2.62
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
145.84
|17.85
|13,989.97
|155.5
|1.67
|2,004.2
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
971.75
|0
|9,554.37
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
493.95
|46.9
|9,531.77
|55.51
|0.91
|215.93
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
650.3
|49.91
|8,312.89
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman and MD & CEO
Tapaas Chakravarti
Independent Director
S Sundar
Director
Rashida Adenwala
Independent Director
Goutam Auknoor
644 Aurora Colony Road No 3,
Banjara Hills,
Telangana - 500034
Tel: 91-40-23553726/27
Website: http://www.dqentertainment.com
Email: investors@dqentertainment.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
DQ Entertainment (International) Ltd is one of the leading producers of animation, visual effects, game art and entertainment content for the Indian as well as global media and entertainment industry....
Read More
Reports by DQ Entertainment International Ltd
