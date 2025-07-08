iifl-logo
DQ Entertainment International Ltd Share Price Live

0.9
(0.00%)
Sep 6, 2021|03:04:35 PM

  • Open0.95
  • Day's High0.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.9
  • Day's Low0.85
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.33
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

DQ Entertainment International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.95

Prev. Close

0.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.33

Day's High

0.95

Day's Low

0.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

DQ Entertainment International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

DQ Entertainment International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DQ Entertainment International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:11 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DQ Entertainment International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

79.28

79.28

79.28

79.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-44.04

-33.77

14.93

81.79

Net Worth

35.24

45.51

94.21

161.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

95.86

86.46

171.04

181.56

yoy growth (%)

10.86

-49.44

-5.79

0.97

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-50.76

-47.81

-53.76

-63.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-28.64

-48.61

32.34

35.6

Depreciation

-23.82

-34.77

-36.61

-36.66

Tax paid

22.01

0.71

-8.2

-6.6

Working capital

21.06

-249.61

41.54

33.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.86

-49.44

-5.79

0.97

Op profit growth

-237.47

-111.12

-29.07

4.32

EBIT growth

-95.41

-170.53

-16.92

-1.78

Net profit growth

-86.14

-298.46

-16.75

-20.24

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

44.18

97.75

80.15

94.42

210.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.18

97.75

80.15

94.42

210.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.73

54.85

89.22

8.54

22.15

DQ Entertainment International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

573.25

13.222,573.17362.182.62909.01289.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

145.84

17.8513,989.97155.51.672,004.2110.95

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

971.75

09,554.37-122.801,176.6720.04

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

493.95

46.99,531.7755.510.91215.9375.84

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

650.3

49.918,312.8930.611.0878.4916.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DQ Entertainment International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman and MD & CEO

Tapaas Chakravarti

Independent Director

S Sundar

Director

Rashida Adenwala

Independent Director

Goutam Auknoor

Registered Office

644 Aurora Colony Road No 3,

Banjara Hills,

Telangana - 500034

Tel: 91-40-23553726/27

Website: http://www.dqentertainment.com

Email: investors@dqentertainment.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

DQ Entertainment (International) Ltd is one of the leading producers of animation, visual effects, game art and entertainment content for the Indian as well as global media and entertainment industry....
Read More

Reports by DQ Entertainment International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the DQ Entertainment International Ltd share price today?

The DQ Entertainment International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of DQ Entertainment International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DQ Entertainment International Ltd is ₹7.14 Cr. as of 06 Sep ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of DQ Entertainment International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DQ Entertainment International Ltd is 0 and 0.23 as of 06 Sep ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DQ Entertainment International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DQ Entertainment International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DQ Entertainment International Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Sep ‘21

What is the CAGR of DQ Entertainment International Ltd?

DQ Entertainment International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -47.67%, 3 Years at -53.67%, 1 Year at -39.29%, 6 Month at -26.09%, 3 Month at -10.53% and 1 Month at -10.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DQ Entertainment International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DQ Entertainment International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

