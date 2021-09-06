Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.11
-55.12
8
-18.72
Op profit growth
-132.3
-187.74
24.53
-42.19
EBIT growth
-132.79
-256.17
228.27
-57.66
Net profit growth
-93.19
-828.25
-251.86
-146.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
31.52
-82.83
42.36
36.74
EBIT margin
62.13
-160.81
46.21
15.2
Net profit margin
-18.51
-230.89
14.22
-10.11
RoCE
7.23
-18.7
10.48
3.54
RoNW
-3.23
-17.24
1.56
-1.03
RoA
-0.53
-6.71
0.8
-0.59
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
3.78
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.03
-37.86
-1.92
-7.93
Book value per share
13.48
15.45
64.26
56.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
5.37
0
P/CEPS
-1.14
-0.6
-10.52
-3.04
P/B
0.85
1.49
0.31
0.42
EV/EBIDTA
6.04
-10
4.18
7.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-59.73
-0.32
-21.51
50.39
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
145.86
676.84
571.52
563.77
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-75.84
-64.51
-139.99
-128.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.57
2.27
-1.64
-0.69
Net debt / equity
5.62
4.19
0.85
0.8
Net debt / op. profit
23.79
-6.57
4.87
5.02
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-63.85
-51.04
-25.72
-32.7
Other costs
-4.61
-131.78
-31.9
-30.55
