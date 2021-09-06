DQ Entertainment International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
79.28
79.28
79.28
79.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-44.04
-33.77
14.93
81.79
Net Worth
35.24
45.51
94.21
161.07
Minority Interest
Debt
180.6
180.39
180.54
179.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
215.84
225.9
274.75
340.15
Fixed Assets
0.76
10.5
17.81
28.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
231.38
231.38
230.17
230.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
97.13
97.13
97.13
96.33
Networking Capital
-113.69
-114.32
-71.6
-17.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
101.43
101.43
98.55
100.48
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.62
5.53
5.51
6.67
Sundry Creditors
-8.09
-7.43
-6.97
-5.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-212.65
-213.85
-168.69
-119.62
Cash
0.26
1.21
1.24
1.63
Total Assets
215.84
225.9
274.75
340.15
