|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
95.86
86.46
171.04
181.56
yoy growth (%)
10.86
-49.44
-5.79
0.97
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-50.76
-47.81
-53.76
-63.37
As % of sales
52.95
55.29
31.43
34.9
Other costs
-35.32
-45.75
-53.41
-28.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.85
52.92
31.23
15.5
Operating profit
9.76
-7.1
63.85
90.03
OPM
10.18
-8.21
37.33
49.59
Depreciation
-23.82
-34.77
-36.61
-36.66
Interest expense
-27.13
-15.6
-14.45
-20.73
Other income
12.54
8.87
19.55
2.96
Profit before tax
-28.64
-48.61
32.34
35.6
Taxes
22.01
0.71
-8.2
-6.6
Tax rate
-76.83
-1.46
-25.36
-18.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.63
-47.9
24.13
28.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.63
-47.9
24.13
28.99
yoy growth (%)
-86.14
-298.46
-16.75
-20.24
NPM
-6.92
-55.4
14.11
15.97
