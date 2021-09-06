DQ Entertainment International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-28.64
-48.61
32.34
35.6
Depreciation
-23.82
-34.77
-36.61
-36.66
Tax paid
22.01
0.71
-8.2
-6.6
Working capital
21.06
-249.61
41.54
33.55
Other operating items
Operating
-9.4
-332.29
29.06
25.88
Capital expenditure
6.75
-242.62
33.43
1.41
Free cash flow
-2.65
-574.91
62.49
27.29
Equity raised
368.28
624.52
737.92
684.4
Investing
54.34
55.85
-8.94
0
Financing
81.97
76.69
21.28
-6.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
501.94
182.15
812.75
704.75
