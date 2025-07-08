DQ Entertainment International Ltd Summary

DQ Entertainment (International) Ltd is one of the leading producers of animation, visual effects, game art and entertainment content for the Indian as well as global media and entertainment industry. The company is a producer, co-producer and global distributor of TV series, direct-to-home videos and feature films. They are also creators of game art for online, mobile and next-generation consoles.The company has forayed into production and distribution of live action television and feature films. They have an asset base of over 350 hours of animation content from which we can earn revenues through licensing and distribution activities. They have Production, Sales, Licensing and Distribution centers in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Manila, Ireland, Paris, Los Angeles and Japan.DQ Entertainment (International) Ltd was incorporated on April 13, 2007 as Animation and Multimedia Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. The company entered into the Scheme of Amalgamation pursuant to which the erstwhile DQ Entertainment Ltd was amalgamated with the company and in January 10, 2008, the name of the company was changed from Animation and Multimedia Pvt Ltd to DQ Entertainment (International) Pvt Ltd.In the year 2008, the company set up the DQ School of Visual Arts to address the demand for animation and gaming professionals. The DQ School of Visual Arts took over from the in-house training division of the erstwhile DQ Entertainment Ltd. The School has centres at Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.In the year 2008, the company made a broadcast agreement with Turner Entertainment Networks Asia, Hong Kong (TENA) for own IP content, Balkand and Ravan. They also made broadcast agreement with Walt Disney Television International India for Twisted Whiskers, Ratman and Sandra. The company made a service production agreement with Nickelodeon for production of Fanboy & Chum Chum and Madagascar: The Penguins.In November 12, 2008, the company set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland by name DQ Entertainment (Ireland) Ltd. DQ Ireland is engaged in the business of content development for animation and live action for TV series, movies and various other media.In the year 2009, the company launched own international IP, The Jungle Book. They made a broadcast agreement with Turner Entertainment Networks Asia, Hong Kong (TENA) for own IP content, Omkar. Also, they made another broadcast agreement with Turner Entertainment Networks Asia, Hong Kong (TENA) for IronmanThe company made an agreement with Gaumont-Alphanim, France for co-production of Galactic Football Season 3, a TV series. Also, they made an agreement with ABC Television, Australia for free-to-air TV broadcasting of The Jungle Book. The company won Movers & Shakers Award 2009 for the quality of their work.In July 25, 2009, the status of the company was changed to a public limited company and the name was changed to DQ Entertainment (International) Ltd. In the year 2010, the company launched Charlie Chaplin animated TV series.