DQ Entertainment (International) Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the standalone financial statements of DQ Entertainment (International) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2019, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2019, and loss, changes in equily and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

EMPHASIS OF MATTERS

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements:

i. We draw attention to Note 4B with regard to the carrying value of intangibles assets. The carrying value of intangible assets have been derived on the basis of projections of revenue streams which involves significant degree of subjectivity and judgement in such estimated projections.

ii. We draw attention to Note 5 and 9 with regard to the carrying value of investment in the wholly owned subsidiary and trade receivables. The carrying value of investment and the recoverability of receivables in/from the wholly owned subsidiary have been derived on the basis projections of revenue streams which involves significant degree of subjectivity and judgement in such estimated projections.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of these matters.

MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO GOING CONCERN

We draw attention to Note 44 of the standalone financial statements which indicates that the Company has incurred loss during the year ended March 31,2019. However, the Company has favourable cash inflows from its operations and a positive networth. These cash flows are not sufficient to repay its bank borrowings and the related finance costs. These conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. As stated in aforesaid note, in view of the Companys plan to restructure the loan subject to Banks approval and the Companys efforts to raise additional funds, the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

KEY AUDIT MATTER DESCRIPTION OF KAM AUDITORS RESPONSE I.Valuation of intangibles Refer Note 4B of Financial statement a. We have obtained and verified the workings done for the valuation of intangible assets. The company holds intangible assets-which are comprising of intellectual properties/rights, for the net WDV of Rs. 32.90 crore. The company at the end of each reporting period, evaluates the value of intangible assets for impairment based on the revenue projections for the future. These revenue projections are be based on the contracts on hand and also on the market penetration that the company will be able to make in the future. b. We have compared the previous year expected revenue with the actuals of that year and discussed the deviations with the management. c. We have held discussions with the marketing head of the company and understood the basis of arriving at the revenue projections. d. We have obtained the contracts on hand and value of these contracts. Also we have obtained the value of contracts which are in pipe line and found to be at par with the projections. e. We have validated the assumptions considered in the workings. We have verified the disclosures wrt the above in Note 4B in the financial statements. 2.Valuation of investments The company has a wholly owned subsidiary, DQ Ireland Limited-domiciled in Ireland. The investment value in this subsidiary is Rs. 228 crore. The subsidiary had recorded a loss of Rs. 28.8 crore and the net worth of the subsidiary is lower than the investment value during the year. Hence, there is an indication of impairment. The subsidiarys assets, comprises primarily of intangible assets. The valuation of these intangible assets (which is based on future revenue projections mentioned above) was more than the carrying value of the properties that the company is holding. Hence, the company is of the view that the investment value need not be subjected to impairment as the decline in value is only temporary. a. We have obtained and verified the workings done for the valuation of intangible assets. b. We have compared the previous year expected revenue with the actuals of that year and discussed the deviations with the management. c. We have held discussions with the marketing head of the company and understood the basis of arriving at the revenue projections. d. We have validated the assumptions considered in the workings. We have verified the disclosures wrt the above in Note 5 in the financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management report, Chairmans statement, Directors report etc but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements-Refer Note 30 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

3. As required by The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, in our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For MSKA & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W Ananthakrishnan G Place: Hyderabad Partner Date: 7th June, 2019 Membership No.205226

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DQ ENTERTAINMENT (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

Auditors responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section I43(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to

financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainly exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DQ ENTERTAINMENT (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 3IST MARCH, 2019

[Referred to in paragraph I under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

i. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) All the fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

ii. The Company is involved in the business of rendering services. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (ii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP) or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act). Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

vi. The provisions of sub-section (I) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duly of customs, duly of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues except in case of Income tax, GST, Provident Fund which were outstanding, as at March 31,2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,82,01,748 AY 2015-16 Jan-18 (Order received Date) Not yet paid Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,58,21,347 AY 2014-15 Sep-18 (Order received date) Not yet paid Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,07,55,508 AY 2013-14 Dec-18 (Order received date) Not yet paid Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax- Interest on TDS 17,93,336 June17 to Mar19 Jan-18 Not yet paid Provident Fund Provident Fund 5,97,45,379 FY 2013-14 to 201617 Sep-17 Not yet paid Total 12,63,17,318

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, the outstanding dues of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act Transfer Pricing 1,05,11,254 AY 2008-09 Honble High Court Income Tax Act Withholding tax on international transactions 96,42,147 AY 2005-06 AY 2006-07 AY 2007-08 Honble High Court Income Tax Act Transfer Pricing 2,14,06,307 AY 2013-14 Honble High Court Service Tax ITC Claimed as Refund 1,76,47,355 FY 2009-10 CESTAT Service Tax Service tax on import of services 3,22,16,573 FY 2009-10 to 2010-11 CESTAT Service Tax Service tax on import of services 7,45,13,200 FY 2012-13 to FY 2013-14 CESTAT Service Tax ITC Claimed as Refund 46,64,975 FY 2015-16 Principle Commissioner of ST Provident Fund Special Allowance 275,548 FY 2012-13 AP Tribunal Provident Fund Special Allowance 7,05,021 FY 2011-12 AP Tribunal Total 17,15,82,380

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to the financial institution, bank or debenture holders except for in the following cases the details of which are as follows:

Particulars Amount of default as at March 31, 2019 Period of default Remarks, if any i) Name of the lenders in case of: Banks Andhra Bank TL 20,99,60,595 Mar-16 to Mar -19 Default of Principle Repayment 5,51,72,262 Aug-17 to Mar -19 Default of Interest payment Andhra Bank FITL 1,81,33,333 Mar-16 to Mar -19 Default of Principle Repayment 1,07,61,064 April-16 to Mar-19 Default of Interest payment Axis Bank TL 15,58,00,000 April-18 to Mar-19 Default of Principle Repayment 2,41,48,091 Feb 18 to Mar 19 Default of Interest payment EXIM Bank SBLC 16,93,22,814 Feb 17 to Mar 19 Default of Principle Repayment 3,62,94,671 Feb 17 to Mar 19 Default of Interest payment Axis Bank SBLC-Euro 30,89,82,148 Jan 18 to Mar 19 Default of Principle and Repayment 2,92,50,354 Jan 18 to Mar 19 Default of Interest payment Axis Bank SBLC-USD 18,34,60,626 Jan 18 to Mar 19 Default of Principle and Repayment 1,40,90,117 Jan 18 to Mar 19 Default of Interest payment IOB SBLC 16,26,44,000 June 16 to Mar 19 Default of Principle and Interest Repayment Andhra Bank CC 5,63,84,506 May-16 to Mar-19 Default of Interest payment IOB CC 16,03,60,551 Aug17 to Mar 19 Default of Interest payment Axis Bank CC 51,39,866 Mar-18 to Mar-19 Default of Interest payment Total 1,59,99,04,998

ix. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DQ ENTERTAINMENT (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of DQ Entertainment (International) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2019, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.