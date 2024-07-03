Summary

Raj Television Network Ltd (RTNL) was established in 1994 to give full pledged entertainment programmes. It has two channels - Raj TV and Raj Digital Plus, these provides some of the best shows in South Indian entertainment. It has close interaction with the local market. This has made to understand the needs of South Indian audience, their culture and aesthetic sense. It is developing contents not only for South Indian viewers but also for those outside India.The Company is one of the fastest growing regional channels in Southern India. Starting in year 1994 as first pay channel it became one of the dominant players in media business with rich content library and has a formidable market share across Southern India. Raj TV currently operates 13 television channels in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.The Network runs a number of popular serials presented by some of the best names in South Indian films today. These in combination with a number of popular chat shows and game shows give the network an edge with the viewers. In addition the Network has built up a library of some of the best in Tamil and Telegu films from the nostalgic old favourites to the box office hits of today. Raj Television Network has capitalised on the increasing demand for news that is unbiased, timely and accurate. It is equipped to give the news the moment it happens and the first to air the news. The Company had undergone competitive business environment and changing

Read More