SectorEntertainment
Open₹75.46
Prev. Close₹77
Turnover(Lac.)₹37.79
Day's High₹76.9
Day's Low₹75.46
52 Week's High₹140.3
52 Week's Low₹41.5
Book Value₹16.09
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)391.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.96
25.96
25.96
25.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
118.58
117.78
116.65
115.57
Net Worth
144.54
143.74
142.61
141.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
78.31
59.15
62.2
61.57
yoy growth (%)
32.38
-4.89
1.01
0.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-15.36
-19.4
-21.11
-22.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.35
0.34
3.6
0.04
Depreciation
-6.85
-6.85
-6.27
-6.69
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.33
1.79
-1.41
Working capital
-1.97
-1.34
-3.16
7.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.38
-4.89
1.01
0.59
Op profit growth
12.91
-15.91
30.96
36.68
EBIT growth
29.31
-43.95
57.29
206.2
Net profit growth
1,008.91
-99.77
-493.08
-71.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
M Raajhendhran
Director (Distribution)
M Rajarathnam
Director (Operation)
M Ravindran
Director (Marketing)
M Raghunathan
Independent Director
R. Rajagopalan
Independent Director
Mohan Kameswaran
Director
R.Viajayalakshmi
Independent Director
S Venkateswaran
Independent Director
Bharathi Sridhar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namratha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raj Television Network Ltd
Summary
Raj Television Network Ltd (RTNL) was established in 1994 to give full pledged entertainment programmes. It has two channels - Raj TV and Raj Digital Plus, these provides some of the best shows in South Indian entertainment. It has close interaction with the local market. This has made to understand the needs of South Indian audience, their culture and aesthetic sense. It is developing contents not only for South Indian viewers but also for those outside India.The Company is one of the fastest growing regional channels in Southern India. Starting in year 1994 as first pay channel it became one of the dominant players in media business with rich content library and has a formidable market share across Southern India. Raj TV currently operates 13 television channels in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.The Network runs a number of popular serials presented by some of the best names in South Indian films today. These in combination with a number of popular chat shows and game shows give the network an edge with the viewers. In addition the Network has built up a library of some of the best in Tamil and Telegu films from the nostalgic old favourites to the box office hits of today. Raj Television Network has capitalised on the increasing demand for news that is unbiased, timely and accurate. It is equipped to give the news the moment it happens and the first to air the news. The Company had undergone competitive business environment and changing
Read More
The Raj Television Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raj Television Network Ltd is ₹391.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raj Television Network Ltd is 0 and 4.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raj Television Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raj Television Network Ltd is ₹41.5 and ₹140.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raj Television Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.10%, 3 Years at 20.10%, 1 Year at 24.60%, 6 Month at -20.51%, 3 Month at 63.00% and 1 Month at 13.24%.
