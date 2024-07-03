iifl-logo-icon 1
Raj Television Network Ltd Share Price

75.46
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open75.46
  • Day's High76.9
  • 52 Wk High140.3
  • Prev. Close77
  • Day's Low75.46
  • 52 Wk Low 41.5
  • Turnover (lac)37.79
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value16.09
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)391.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Raj Television Network Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Raj Television Network Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Raj Television Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 29.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Raj Television Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.96

25.96

25.96

25.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

118.58

117.78

116.65

115.57

Net Worth

144.54

143.74

142.61

141.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

78.31

59.15

62.2

61.57

yoy growth (%)

32.38

-4.89

1.01

0.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-15.36

-19.4

-21.11

-22.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.35

0.34

3.6

0.04

Depreciation

-6.85

-6.85

-6.27

-6.69

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.33

1.79

-1.41

Working capital

-1.97

-1.34

-3.16

7.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.38

-4.89

1.01

0.59

Op profit growth

12.91

-15.91

30.96

36.68

EBIT growth

29.31

-43.95

57.29

206.2

Net profit growth

1,008.91

-99.77

-493.08

-71.31

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Raj Television Network Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Raj Television Network Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

M Raajhendhran

Director (Distribution)

M Rajarathnam

Director (Operation)

M Ravindran

Director (Marketing)

M Raghunathan

Independent Director

R. Rajagopalan

Independent Director

Mohan Kameswaran

Director

R.Viajayalakshmi

Independent Director

S Venkateswaran

Independent Director

Bharathi Sridhar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Namratha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raj Television Network Ltd

Summary

Raj Television Network Ltd (RTNL) was established in 1994 to give full pledged entertainment programmes. It has two channels - Raj TV and Raj Digital Plus, these provides some of the best shows in South Indian entertainment. It has close interaction with the local market. This has made to understand the needs of South Indian audience, their culture and aesthetic sense. It is developing contents not only for South Indian viewers but also for those outside India.The Company is one of the fastest growing regional channels in Southern India. Starting in year 1994 as first pay channel it became one of the dominant players in media business with rich content library and has a formidable market share across Southern India. Raj TV currently operates 13 television channels in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.The Network runs a number of popular serials presented by some of the best names in South Indian films today. These in combination with a number of popular chat shows and game shows give the network an edge with the viewers. In addition the Network has built up a library of some of the best in Tamil and Telegu films from the nostalgic old favourites to the box office hits of today. Raj Television Network has capitalised on the increasing demand for news that is unbiased, timely and accurate. It is equipped to give the news the moment it happens and the first to air the news. The Company had undergone competitive business environment and changing
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Raj Television Network Ltd share price today?

The Raj Television Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Television Network Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raj Television Network Ltd is ₹391.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raj Television Network Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raj Television Network Ltd is 0 and 4.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raj Television Network Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raj Television Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raj Television Network Ltd is ₹41.5 and ₹140.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raj Television Network Ltd?

Raj Television Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.10%, 3 Years at 20.10%, 1 Year at 24.60%, 6 Month at -20.51%, 3 Month at 63.00% and 1 Month at 13.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raj Television Network Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raj Television Network Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.95 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 29.00 %

