iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raj Television Network Ltd Board Meeting

80
(-1.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:15 PM

Raj Television CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Appointment of Mr. Subramanian Sivakumar as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five consecutive years subject to the approval of the shareholders Intimation of appointment of Additional Director (Non-executive Independent Director) on the Board of Directors of the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing
Board Meeting13 Aug 202428 Jun 2024
RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial statements for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 dividend if any RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024) RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 The Board of Directors have not recommended dividend for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Machine readable format of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 20246 May 2024
RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Financial Results for the fy ended 31st March, 2024 Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Un-audited financial results for quarter and nine-months ended 31st December, 2023 Appointment of Mrs. Nidavanur Subbarama Naidu Prema (DIN: 10198873) as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024) Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024)

Raj Television: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Raj Television Network Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.