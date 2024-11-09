Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Appointment of Mr. Subramanian Sivakumar as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five consecutive years subject to the approval of the shareholders Intimation of appointment of Additional Director (Non-executive Independent Director) on the Board of Directors of the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 28 Jun 2024

RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial statements for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 dividend if any RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024) RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 The Board of Directors have not recommended dividend for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Machine readable format of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 6 May 2024

RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Financial Results for the fy ended 31st March, 2024 Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024