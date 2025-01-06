iifl-logo-icon 1
Raj Television Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

75.46
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Raj Television FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.35

0.34

3.6

0.04

Depreciation

-6.85

-6.85

-6.27

-6.69

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.33

1.79

-1.41

Working capital

-1.97

-1.34

-3.16

7.09

Other operating items

Operating

-8.69

-8.17

-4.04

-0.97

Capital expenditure

0.43

75.09

-61.43

1.36

Free cash flow

-8.26

66.91

-65.47

0.38

Equity raised

230.86

231.46

221.3

224.04

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-12.49

-0.68

-6.48

1.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

210.11

297.68

149.34

226.21

