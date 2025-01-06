Raj Television Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.35
0.34
3.6
0.04
Depreciation
-6.85
-6.85
-6.27
-6.69
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.33
1.79
-1.41
Working capital
-1.97
-1.34
-3.16
7.09
Other operating items
Operating
-8.69
-8.17
-4.04
-0.97
Capital expenditure
0.43
75.09
-61.43
1.36
Free cash flow
-8.26
66.91
-65.47
0.38
Equity raised
230.86
231.46
221.3
224.04
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-12.49
-0.68
-6.48
1.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
210.11
297.68
149.34
226.21
