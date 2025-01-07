Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
78.31
59.15
62.2
61.57
yoy growth (%)
32.38
-4.89
1.01
0.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-15.36
-19.4
-21.11
-22.78
As % of sales
19.61
32.8
33.94
37.01
Other costs
-50.09
-28.36
-27.54
-28.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
63.96
47.94
44.29
46.19
Operating profit
12.85
11.38
13.53
10.33
OPM
16.41
19.24
21.76
16.78
Depreciation
-6.85
-6.85
-6.27
-6.69
Interest expense
-5.87
-4.47
-5
-5.43
Other income
0.23
0.29
1.33
1.82
Profit before tax
0.35
0.34
3.6
0.04
Taxes
-0.22
-0.33
1.79
-1.41
Tax rate
-63.17
-96.54
49.74
-3,523.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
0.01
5.39
-1.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.13
0.01
5.39
-1.37
yoy growth (%)
1,008.91
-99.77
-493.08
-71.31
NPM
0.16
0.02
8.67
-2.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.