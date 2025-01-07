iifl-logo-icon 1
Raj Television Network Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

76.5
(1.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

78.31

59.15

62.2

61.57

yoy growth (%)

32.38

-4.89

1.01

0.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-15.36

-19.4

-21.11

-22.78

As % of sales

19.61

32.8

33.94

37.01

Other costs

-50.09

-28.36

-27.54

-28.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

63.96

47.94

44.29

46.19

Operating profit

12.85

11.38

13.53

10.33

OPM

16.41

19.24

21.76

16.78

Depreciation

-6.85

-6.85

-6.27

-6.69

Interest expense

-5.87

-4.47

-5

-5.43

Other income

0.23

0.29

1.33

1.82

Profit before tax

0.35

0.34

3.6

0.04

Taxes

-0.22

-0.33

1.79

-1.41

Tax rate

-63.17

-96.54

49.74

-3,523.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

0.01

5.39

-1.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.13

0.01

5.39

-1.37

yoy growth (%)

1,008.91

-99.77

-493.08

-71.31

NPM

0.16

0.02

8.67

-2.22

