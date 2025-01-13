Raj Television Network Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.96
25.96
25.96
25.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
118.58
117.78
116.65
115.57
Net Worth
144.54
143.74
142.61
141.53
Minority Interest
Debt
22.92
24.87
24.28
22.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
167.46
168.61
166.89
164.38
Fixed Assets
118.46
119.84
97.62
103.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.68
2.88
3.14
2.37
Networking Capital
43.66
43.42
63.64
55.64
Inventories
9.88
0
4.96
0.66
Inventory Days
3.07
Sundry Debtors
25.57
54
58.16
60.36
Debtor Days
281.32
Other Current Assets
24.14
22.23
23.44
28.56
Sundry Creditors
-6.05
-26.48
-4.25
-5.23
Creditor Days
24.37
Other Current Liabilities
-9.88
-6.33
-18.67
-28.71
Cash
2.67
2.46
2.48
2.53
Total Assets
167.47
168.6
166.88
164.39
