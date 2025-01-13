iifl-logo-icon 1
Raj Television Network Ltd Balance Sheet

80.55
(-0.06%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:15:47 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Raj Television Network Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.96

25.96

25.96

25.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

118.58

117.78

116.65

115.57

Net Worth

144.54

143.74

142.61

141.53

Minority Interest

Debt

22.92

24.87

24.28

22.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

167.46

168.61

166.89

164.38

Fixed Assets

118.46

119.84

97.62

103.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.68

2.88

3.14

2.37

Networking Capital

43.66

43.42

63.64

55.64

Inventories

9.88

0

4.96

0.66

Inventory Days

3.07

Sundry Debtors

25.57

54

58.16

60.36

Debtor Days

281.32

Other Current Assets

24.14

22.23

23.44

28.56

Sundry Creditors

-6.05

-26.48

-4.25

-5.23

Creditor Days

24.37

Other Current Liabilities

-9.88

-6.33

-18.67

-28.71

Cash

2.67

2.46

2.48

2.53

Total Assets

167.47

168.6

166.88

164.39

