Raj Television Network Ltd Summary

Raj Television Network Ltd (RTNL) was established in 1994 to give full pledged entertainment programmes. It has two channels - Raj TV and Raj Digital Plus, these provides some of the best shows in South Indian entertainment. It has close interaction with the local market. This has made to understand the needs of South Indian audience, their culture and aesthetic sense. It is developing contents not only for South Indian viewers but also for those outside India.The Company is one of the fastest growing regional channels in Southern India. Starting in year 1994 as first pay channel it became one of the dominant players in media business with rich content library and has a formidable market share across Southern India. Raj TV currently operates 13 television channels in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.The Network runs a number of popular serials presented by some of the best names in South Indian films today. These in combination with a number of popular chat shows and game shows give the network an edge with the viewers. In addition the Network has built up a library of some of the best in Tamil and Telegu films from the nostalgic old favourites to the box office hits of today. Raj Television Network has capitalised on the increasing demand for news that is unbiased, timely and accurate. It is equipped to give the news the moment it happens and the first to air the news. The Company had undergone competitive business environment and changing customer preferences and with the new regulatory system of Channel Distribution through cable Operators. The Company incorporated in 1994, broadcasts twelve channels presently in various southern languages. Raj TV, its flagship television channel launched in 1994 was the first general entertainment channel of the Company. The Company got revenue primarily from advertisement and subscription of channels. It thereafter, rolled into movie production and distribution business. Today, it is an established Television Company in the Tamil broadcasting industry in South India. It has own up linking station and Exclusive Transponder facility. It broadcasts the channels in whole of India, as well as parts of Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.In 2007, the Company completed its initial public offer (IPO) by issue of 35,71,244 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each at a issue price of Rs.257/- (including premium of Rs.247/- per share) consisting of fresh issue of 22,73,694 equity shares and an offer for sale of 12,97,550 equity shares by the selling shareholders. The shares of the Company got listed with both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 16th March 2007.The Company in 2007-08, launched Raj Musix (24x7) channel in Kannada language on 23rd January, 2008. It also launched a Tamil News channel channel in the name of Raj News 24x7 on June 23, 2008.During period 2009-10, it launched a 24x7 Music Channel in the name RAJ MUSIX Malayalam in Malayalam language .