Siti Networks Ltd Share Price

0.78
(-2.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:56 PM

  Open0.81
  Day's High0.81
  52 Wk High1.15
  Prev. Close0.8
  Day's Low0.78
  52 Wk Low 0.5
  Turnover (lac)5.72
  P/E0
  Face Value1
  Book Value-12.61
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.02
  Div. Yield0
Siti Networks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.81

Prev. Close

0.8

Turnover(Lac.)

5.72

Day's High

0.81

Day's Low

0.78

52 Week's High

1.15

52 Week's Low

0.5

Book Value

-12.61

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Siti Networks Ltd Corporate Action

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Dec, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Siti Networks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Siti Networks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.95%

Foreign: 4.95%

Indian: 1.15%

Non-Promoter- 4.48%

Institutions: 4.47%

Non-Institutions: 89.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Siti Networks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

87.27

87.27

87.27

87.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,036.02

-737.35

-482.13

-255.15

Net Worth

-948.75

-650.08

-394.86

-167.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

730.48

818.93

837.8

773.67

yoy growth (%)

-10.8

-2.25

8.28

-9.59

Raw materials

-2.01

-1.6

-39.15

-81

As % of sales

0.27

0.19

4.67

10.47

Employee costs

-38.52

-44.71

-64.46

-61.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-196.79

-156.59

-200.89

-164.5

Depreciation

-205.39

-196.49

-183.01

-134.52

Tax paid

0

-4.77

0

-0.25

Working capital

-107.51

-570.93

-154.96

114.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.8

-2.25

8.28

-9.59

Op profit growth

-29.76

67.41

32

-53.04

EBIT growth

249.16

-66.32

69.12

-150.79

Net profit growth

19.59

-7.88

11.12

256.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,291.09

1,345.35

1,445.85

1,536.92

1,608.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,291.09

1,345.35

1,445.85

1,536.92

1,608.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

98.27

34.68

15.02

19.45

17.74

Siti Networks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Siti Networks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suresh Kumar.

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar Maheshwari

Whole-time Director

Suresh Kumar Arora

Independent Director

Bhanu Pratap Singh

Director

Amitabh Kumar

Director

Kavita Kapahi

Independent Director

Shilpi Asthana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Siti Networks Ltd

Summary

Wire and Wireless India Ltd is one of the largest Multi System Operator (MSO) in the country. The company is one of the group companies of Essel Group. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in distribution of television channels through analogue and digital cable distribution network, primary Internet and allied services. Its subsidiary companies include Indian Cable Net Company Limited, Central Bombay Cable Network Limited, Siticable Broadband South Limited, and Wire and Wireless Tisai Satellite Pvt. Ltd.The company aims at providing quality services to their subscribers. The primary business activities of the company are Cable Subscription, Bandwidth Charges, Advertisement and Leasing out infrastructure. The company operates from 7 regional offices, 69 analog headends and 7 digital headends and they deliver approximately 200 analog channels on the existing network. They provide cable TV on analog frequency in 43 cities and their network reached to approximately 6.7 million cable homes. Wire and Wireless India Ltd was established on March 24, 2006. The company was formed as a part of the whole de-merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, in which all the cable TV distribution business within Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Siticable Networks Ltd (Siticable) was transferred to the company with effect from. March 31, 2006. Consequent upon de-merger of cable business undertaking of Siti Cable Network Ltd into the company, the subsidiaries of Siti Cable N
Company FAQs

What is the Siti Networks Ltd share price today?

The Siti Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Siti Networks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siti Networks Ltd is ₹68.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Siti Networks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Siti Networks Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Siti Networks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siti Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siti Networks Ltd is ₹0.5 and ₹1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Siti Networks Ltd?

Siti Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.74%, 3 Years at -45.16%, 1 Year at -5.88%, 6 Month at 19.40%, 3 Month at -12.09% and 1 Month at -13.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Siti Networks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Siti Networks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.10 %
Institutions - 4.48 %
Public - 89.42 %

