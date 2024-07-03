Summary

Wire and Wireless India Ltd is one of the largest Multi System Operator (MSO) in the country. The company is one of the group companies of Essel Group. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in distribution of television channels through analogue and digital cable distribution network, primary Internet and allied services. Its subsidiary companies include Indian Cable Net Company Limited, Central Bombay Cable Network Limited, Siticable Broadband South Limited, and Wire and Wireless Tisai Satellite Pvt. Ltd.The company aims at providing quality services to their subscribers. The primary business activities of the company are Cable Subscription, Bandwidth Charges, Advertisement and Leasing out infrastructure. The company operates from 7 regional offices, 69 analog headends and 7 digital headends and they deliver approximately 200 analog channels on the existing network. They provide cable TV on analog frequency in 43 cities and their network reached to approximately 6.7 million cable homes. Wire and Wireless India Ltd was established on March 24, 2006. The company was formed as a part of the whole de-merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, in which all the cable TV distribution business within Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Siticable Networks Ltd (Siticable) was transferred to the company with effect from. March 31, 2006. Consequent upon de-merger of cable business undertaking of Siti Cable Network Ltd into the company, the subsidiaries of Siti Cable N

