SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.81
Prev. Close₹0.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.72
Day's High₹0.81
Day's Low₹0.78
52 Week's High₹1.15
52 Week's Low₹0.5
Book Value₹-12.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
87.27
87.27
87.27
87.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,036.02
-737.35
-482.13
-255.15
Net Worth
-948.75
-650.08
-394.86
-167.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
730.48
818.93
837.8
773.67
yoy growth (%)
-10.8
-2.25
8.28
-9.59
Raw materials
-2.01
-1.6
-39.15
-81
As % of sales
0.27
0.19
4.67
10.47
Employee costs
-38.52
-44.71
-64.46
-61.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-196.79
-156.59
-200.89
-164.5
Depreciation
-205.39
-196.49
-183.01
-134.52
Tax paid
0
-4.77
0
-0.25
Working capital
-107.51
-570.93
-154.96
114.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.8
-2.25
8.28
-9.59
Op profit growth
-29.76
67.41
32
-53.04
EBIT growth
249.16
-66.32
69.12
-150.79
Net profit growth
19.59
-7.88
11.12
256.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,291.09
1,345.35
1,445.85
1,536.92
1,608.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,291.09
1,345.35
1,445.85
1,536.92
1,608.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
98.27
34.68
15.02
19.45
17.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suresh Kumar.
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar Maheshwari
Whole-time Director
Suresh Kumar Arora
Independent Director
Bhanu Pratap Singh
Director
Amitabh Kumar
Director
Kavita Kapahi
Independent Director
Shilpi Asthana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Siti Networks Ltd
Summary
Wire and Wireless India Ltd is one of the largest Multi System Operator (MSO) in the country. The company is one of the group companies of Essel Group. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in distribution of television channels through analogue and digital cable distribution network, primary Internet and allied services. Its subsidiary companies include Indian Cable Net Company Limited, Central Bombay Cable Network Limited, Siticable Broadband South Limited, and Wire and Wireless Tisai Satellite Pvt. Ltd.The company aims at providing quality services to their subscribers. The primary business activities of the company are Cable Subscription, Bandwidth Charges, Advertisement and Leasing out infrastructure. The company operates from 7 regional offices, 69 analog headends and 7 digital headends and they deliver approximately 200 analog channels on the existing network. They provide cable TV on analog frequency in 43 cities and their network reached to approximately 6.7 million cable homes. Wire and Wireless India Ltd was established on March 24, 2006. The company was formed as a part of the whole de-merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, in which all the cable TV distribution business within Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Siticable Networks Ltd (Siticable) was transferred to the company with effect from. March 31, 2006. Consequent upon de-merger of cable business undertaking of Siti Cable Network Ltd into the company, the subsidiaries of Siti Cable N
Read More
The Siti Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siti Networks Ltd is ₹68.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Siti Networks Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siti Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siti Networks Ltd is ₹0.5 and ₹1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Siti Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.74%, 3 Years at -45.16%, 1 Year at -5.88%, 6 Month at 19.40%, 3 Month at -12.09% and 1 Month at -13.04%.
