|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.76
18.03
4.26
26.5
Op profit growth
10.4
52.13
-17.53
79.04
EBIT growth
-641.47
-81.84
-111.88
190.07
Net profit growth
-2.48
2.82
297.82
-56.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.04
21.87
16.97
21.46
EBIT margin
0.74
-0.15
-1.02
9.02
Net profit margin
-11.67
-13.74
-15.77
-4.13
RoCE
0.73
-0.1
-0.62
5.91
RoNW
-27.94
-11.01
-8.5
-3.14
RoA
-2.85
-2.36
-2.39
-0.67
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.45
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.12
-5.95
-4.92
-2.67
Book value per share
-0.05
3.92
6.15
7.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.22
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.08
-2.51
-7.72
-13.15
P/B
-10.02
3.81
6.17
4.9
EV/EBIDTA
2.93
8.11
19.71
13.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.51
8.3
13.78
13.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
75.42
94.7
95.07
93.58
Inventory days
1.79
3.08
3.21
4.1
Creditor days
-205.56
-198.35
-215.22
-198.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.07
0.01
0.09
-0.73
Net debt / equity
-209.03
3.85
2.23
1.32
Net debt / op. profit
2.93
4.28
5.91
3.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.09
-0.23
-1.35
-3.33
Employee costs
-4.61
-6.41
-6.97
-5.5
Other costs
-74.24
-71.47
-74.69
-69.7
