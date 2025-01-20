iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Siti Networks Ltd Key Ratios

0.73
(1.39%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:09:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Siti Networks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.76

18.03

4.26

26.5

Op profit growth

10.4

52.13

-17.53

79.04

EBIT growth

-641.47

-81.84

-111.88

190.07

Net profit growth

-2.48

2.82

297.82

-56.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.04

21.87

16.97

21.46

EBIT margin

0.74

-0.15

-1.02

9.02

Net profit margin

-11.67

-13.74

-15.77

-4.13

RoCE

0.73

-0.1

-0.62

5.91

RoNW

-27.94

-11.01

-8.5

-3.14

RoA

-2.85

-2.36

-2.39

-0.67

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.45

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.12

-5.95

-4.92

-2.67

Book value per share

-0.05

3.92

6.15

7.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.22

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.08

-2.51

-7.72

-13.15

P/B

-10.02

3.81

6.17

4.9

EV/EBIDTA

2.93

8.11

19.71

13.22

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.51

8.3

13.78

13.45

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

75.42

94.7

95.07

93.58

Inventory days

1.79

3.08

3.21

4.1

Creditor days

-205.56

-198.35

-215.22

-198.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.07

0.01

0.09

-0.73

Net debt / equity

-209.03

3.85

2.23

1.32

Net debt / op. profit

2.93

4.28

5.91

3.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.09

-0.23

-1.35

-3.33

Employee costs

-4.61

-6.41

-6.97

-5.5

Other costs

-74.24

-71.47

-74.69

-69.7

Siti Networks : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Siti Networks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.