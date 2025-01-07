Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
730.48
818.93
837.8
773.67
yoy growth (%)
-10.8
-2.25
8.28
-9.59
Raw materials
-2.01
-1.6
-39.15
-81
As % of sales
0.27
0.19
4.67
10.47
Employee costs
-38.52
-44.71
-64.46
-61.8
As % of sales
5.27
5.46
7.69
7.98
Other costs
-573.91
-607.4
-635.5
-556.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
78.56
74.16
75.85
71.87
Operating profit
116.03
165.2
98.68
74.75
OPM
15.88
20.17
11.77
9.66
Depreciation
-205.39
-196.49
-183.01
-134.52
Interest expense
-110.3
-131.82
-127.34
-121.01
Other income
2.87
6.51
10.78
16.27
Profit before tax
-196.79
-156.59
-200.89
-164.5
Taxes
0
-4.77
0
-0.25
Tax rate
0
3.04
0
0.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-196.79
-161.36
-200.89
-164.75
Exceptional items
-29.68
-28
-4.68
-20.23
Net profit
-226.48
-189.37
-205.57
-184.99
yoy growth (%)
19.59
-7.88
11.12
256.06
NPM
-31
-23.12
-24.53
-23.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.