Siti Networks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.78
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:44:28 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

730.48

818.93

837.8

773.67

yoy growth (%)

-10.8

-2.25

8.28

-9.59

Raw materials

-2.01

-1.6

-39.15

-81

As % of sales

0.27

0.19

4.67

10.47

Employee costs

-38.52

-44.71

-64.46

-61.8

As % of sales

5.27

5.46

7.69

7.98

Other costs

-573.91

-607.4

-635.5

-556.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78.56

74.16

75.85

71.87

Operating profit

116.03

165.2

98.68

74.75

OPM

15.88

20.17

11.77

9.66

Depreciation

-205.39

-196.49

-183.01

-134.52

Interest expense

-110.3

-131.82

-127.34

-121.01

Other income

2.87

6.51

10.78

16.27

Profit before tax

-196.79

-156.59

-200.89

-164.5

Taxes

0

-4.77

0

-0.25

Tax rate

0

3.04

0

0.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-196.79

-161.36

-200.89

-164.75

Exceptional items

-29.68

-28

-4.68

-20.23

Net profit

-226.48

-189.37

-205.57

-184.99

yoy growth (%)

19.59

-7.88

11.12

256.06

NPM

-31

-23.12

-24.53

-23.91

