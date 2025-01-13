Siti Networks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
87.27
87.27
87.27
87.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,036.02
-737.35
-482.13
-255.15
Net Worth
-948.75
-650.08
-394.86
-167.88
Minority Interest
Debt
883.48
911.99
903.06
961.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-65.27
261.91
508.2
794.06
Fixed Assets
252.95
425.41
569.41
741.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
315.66
350.28
351.96
351.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-704.72
-523.51
-416.92
-304.49
Inventories
0.67
0.64
0.58
0.46
Inventory Days
0.28
0.2
Sundry Debtors
129.57
202.21
195.34
207.33
Debtor Days
97.6
92.4
Other Current Assets
55.61
84.98
99.57
211.35
Sundry Creditors
-508.92
-519.25
-484.25
-549.96
Creditor Days
241.96
245.11
Other Current Liabilities
-381.65
-292.09
-228.16
-173.67
Cash
70.83
9.73
3.75
4.62
Total Assets
-65.28
261.91
508.2
794.06
