Siti Networks Ltd Balance Sheet

0.71
(-2.74%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:14:51 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

87.27

87.27

87.27

87.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,036.02

-737.35

-482.13

-255.15

Net Worth

-948.75

-650.08

-394.86

-167.88

Minority Interest

Debt

883.48

911.99

903.06

961.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-65.27

261.91

508.2

794.06

Fixed Assets

252.95

425.41

569.41

741.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

315.66

350.28

351.96

351.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-704.72

-523.51

-416.92

-304.49

Inventories

0.67

0.64

0.58

0.46

Inventory Days

0.28

0.2

Sundry Debtors

129.57

202.21

195.34

207.33

Debtor Days

97.6

92.4

Other Current Assets

55.61

84.98

99.57

211.35

Sundry Creditors

-508.92

-519.25

-484.25

-549.96

Creditor Days

241.96

245.11

Other Current Liabilities

-381.65

-292.09

-228.16

-173.67

Cash

70.83

9.73

3.75

4.62

Total Assets

-65.28

261.91

508.2

794.06

