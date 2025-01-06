iifl-logo-icon 1
Siti Networks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.78
(-2.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Siti Networks FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-196.79

-156.59

-200.89

-164.5

Depreciation

-205.39

-196.49

-183.01

-134.52

Tax paid

0

-4.77

0

-0.25

Working capital

-107.51

-570.93

-154.96

114.93

Other operating items

Operating

-509.7

-928.79

-538.87

-184.35

Capital expenditure

37.94

-4.38

286.76

324.34

Free cash flow

-471.76

-933.18

-252.11

139.98

Equity raised

-510.79

166.37

876.2

1,102.46

Investing

0

-0.11

-37.71

-1.47

Financing

200

-307.27

635.28

173.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-782.56

-1,074.19

1,221.66

1,414.76

