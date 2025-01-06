Siti Networks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-196.79
-156.59
-200.89
-164.5
Depreciation
-205.39
-196.49
-183.01
-134.52
Tax paid
0
-4.77
0
-0.25
Working capital
-107.51
-570.93
-154.96
114.93
Other operating items
Operating
-509.7
-928.79
-538.87
-184.35
Capital expenditure
37.94
-4.38
286.76
324.34
Free cash flow
-471.76
-933.18
-252.11
139.98
Equity raised
-510.79
166.37
876.2
1,102.46
Investing
0
-0.11
-37.71
-1.47
Financing
200
-307.27
635.28
173.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-782.56
-1,074.19
1,221.66
1,414.76
