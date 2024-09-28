On Standalone Audited Annual Financial Results of SITI Networks Limited Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended)

To the Resolution Professional of SITI Networks Limited (a Company under CIRP vide NCLT order dated 22 February 2023)

Disclaimer of Opinion

1. We were engaged to audit the accompanying statement of quarterly and year to date standalone audited annual financial results (the Statement) of SITI Networks Limited (the Company) for the quarter and the year ended 31 March 2024, attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), including relevant circulars issued by the SEBI from time to time.

2. The Statement, which is the responsibility of the Companys Management has been prepared by the Company and has been approved by the Resolution Professional and the Chief Executive Officer (together referred to as management), in accordance with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), read with relevant rules issued thereunder, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the standalone net loss after tax and other comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and is in compliance with the presentation and disclosure requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), including relevant circulars issued by the SEBI from time to time.

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We draw attention to the below mentioned points in paragraph 4 below pertaining to various elements of the Statement that may require necessary adjustments/ disclosures in the Statement including but not limited to an impact on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern and these adjustments when made, may have material and pervasive impact on the outcome of the Statement for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. Accordingly, pending these adjustments including certain major points mentioned below and unavailability of sufficient and appropriate evidence in respect of these items, we are unable to express our opinion on the attached Statement of the Company.

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

4. (i) As described in note 2 to the accompanying Statement, the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench admitted petition for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 filed by the Financial Creditor vide order dated 22 February 2023, passed in CP no. 690/IBC/MB/2022 (Admission Order). The Admission Order was challenged by one of the Directors (powers suspended) of the Company before National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). NCLAT vide order dated 07 March 2023 stayed the operation of the Admission Order dated 22 February 2023. The appeal filed was subsequently dismissed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on 10 August 2023 (NCLAT Final Order). Pursuant to the NCLAT Final Order, the Resolution Professional (RP) has taken over management and control of the company on 16 August 2023. The Board of Directors (powers suspended) were responsible for management and control of the Company till the date of the NCLAT Final Order. A moratorium under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 is in force with respect to the affairs of the Company. However, the matter relating to treatment of liabilities, obligations, and claims incurred during the stay period i.e., 07 March 2023 upto 10 August 2023, is currently sub-judice with NCLT, Mumbai. In absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to comment on the impact of the outcome of the CIRP on the standalone financial statements of the Company.

(ii) As described in note 10 to the accompanying Statement, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans from banks and financial institutions and these accounts have been classified as Non-Performing Assets (NPA) by the lenders under the Consortium. The Company has not provided additional and penal interest as part of finance cost in terms with conditions put forth in arrangements entered into between the banks and financial institutions with the Company. In absence of the computation of such interest along with other sufficient appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to comment upon the impact of such non-compliance on the financial information for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024.

Our report on the standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2023 was qualified, for the quarter ended 30 June 2023, for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2023 and for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 also had a disclaimer of conclusion with respect to the matter stated above.

(iii) As described in note 7 to the accompanying Statement, we have been informed that the financial creditors have submitted claims amounting to Rs. 12,060.33 million as on 10 August 2023, out of which Rs. 11,292.65 million have been admitted by the RP. The corresponding balance of such borrowings as on 31 March 2024 is Rs. 10,759.68 million in the books of accounts. In absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence for reconciliation of the balances as per the claims submitted, claims admitted and the outstanding balances in the books of accounts, we are unable to comment upon the impact of such non-accrual of additional/ penal interest along with other sufficient appropriate audit evidence with respect to recognition of liabilities, their measurement and all related disclosures to be made, on the accompanying Statement for the year ended 31 March 2024

Our report on the standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2023, for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2023 and for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 also had a disclaimer of conclusion with respect to the matter stated above.

(iv) As described in note 7 to the accompanying Statement, we have been informed that the operational creditors, employees, statutory authorities and other creditors have submitted claims amounting to Rs. 19,834.60 million as on 10 August 2023, out of which Rs. 7,066.86 million have been admitted and Rs. 3,391.56 million has been admitted as contingent claim by the RP. In absence of sufficient and appropriate and the admission amount of claims and in the absence of reconciliation of the balances as per the claims submitted, claims admitted and the outstanding balances in the books of accounts, we are unable to comment upon the impact of such non-accrual of additional liability, if any, along with other sufficient appropriate audit evidence with respect to recognition of liabilities, their measurement and all related disclosures to be made, on the accompanying Statement for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Our report on the standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2023, for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2023 and for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 also had a disclaimer of conclusion with respect to the matter stated above.

(v) As described in note 8 to the accompanying statement, we have not been provided with certain information including the minutes of meetings of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), and the outcome of certain procedures carried out as a part of the CIRP, citing confidentiality reasons. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the impact, if any, on the accompanying Statement including recognition, measurement and disclosures, that may arise had we been provided access to above-mentioned information.

Our report on the standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2023, for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2023 and for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 also had a disclaimer of conclusion with respect to the matter stated above.

(vi) As described in note 14 and note 15 to the accompanying Statement, two subsidiary companies of Siti Networks Limited, namely, Siti Broadband Services Private Limited and Siti Jind Digital Media Communications Private Limited have been admitted into the CIRP process by orders dated 31 October 2023 and 24 March 2024 of NCLT, Delhi respectively. Their financial statements have not been audited by their statutory auditors and have not been approved/signed by the Resolution Professional appointed for these subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2024. In the absence of such financial statements being duly audited by the statutory auditors of these companies, together with other aforementioned matters, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to confirm the transactions with and the balances outstanding from/to such subsidiary companies in the books of Siti Networks Limited along with the impairment in carrying value of investments, if any, as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Our report on the standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 also had a disclaimer of conclusion with respect to the matter stated above.

(vii) We have not been provided with the audited financial statements of subsidiary companies namely, Siti Broadband Services Private Limited, Siti Jind Digital Media Communications Private Limited, Siti Jai Maa Durgee Communications Private Limited, Siti Sagar Digital Cable Network Private Limited, Siti Vision Digital Media Private Limited. In the absence of such financial statements being duly audited by the statutory auditors of these companies, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to confirm the transactions with and the balances outstanding from/to such subsidiary companies in the books of Siti Networks Limited along with the impairment in carrying value of investments, if any, as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024.

(viii) As described in note 13 to the accompanying Statement, the Companys Revenue from operations includes broadcasters share in subscription income from pay channels, which has correspondingly been presented as an expense which is not in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from contracts with customers. Had the management disclosed the same on net basis, the Revenue from Operations and the Pay channel, carriage sharing and related costs each would have been lower by Rs. 688.68 million and Rs. 3,063.47 million for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 respectively, while there would have been no impact on the net loss for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024.

Our report on the standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2023 was qualified, for the quarter ended 30 June 2023, for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2023 and for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 also had a disclaimer of conclusion with respect to the matter stated above.

(ix) As described in note 2 to the accompanying Statement, we have been provided with a listing of ongoing litigations before NCLT, Mumbai, including the matter referred to in paragraph 4(i) above pertaining to the treatment of claims/liabilities/obligations arising during the period of stay obtained by one of the Directors (powers suspended) of the Company before NCLAT upto the date of dismissal of such appeal, i.e., 07 March 2023 upto 10 August 2023. However, in the absence of an evaluation on these ongoing litigations from the management, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to evaluate, assess and comment on the impact, if any, on the accompanying Statement including recognition, measurement and disclosures, that may arise had we been provided access to above-mentioned information.

Our report on the standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 also had a disclaimer of conclusion with respect to the matter stated above.

(x) The Company has not carried out recoverability and/ or impairment assessment for its subsidiaries namely Central Bombay Cable Network Limited, Indian Cable Net Company Limited, Siti Broadband Services Private Limited, Siti Cable Broadband South Limited, Siti Faction Digital Private Limited, Siti Global Private Limited, Siti Guntur Digital Network Private Limited, Siti Jai Maa Durgee Communications Private Limited, Siti Jind Digital Media Communications Private Limited, Siti Jony Digital Cable Network Private Limited, Siti Karnal Digital Media Network Private Limited, Siti Krishna Digital Media Private Limited, Siti Networks India LLP, Siti Prime Uttaranchal Communication Private Limited, Siti Sagar Digital Cable Network Private Limited, JSiti Saistar Digital Media Private Limited, Sib Siri Digital Network Private Limited, Siti Vision Digital Media Private Limited, Variety Entertainment Private Limited and Master Channel Community Network Private Limited. In absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to comment on the balances outstanding from such subsidiary companies in the books of Siti Networks Limited along with the impairment in carrying value of investments, if any, as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024.

(xi) As described in note 16 to the accompanying Statement, on 3 July 2024 the Resolution Professional has submitted an application against former members of the Companys management under Section 25(2)(j) read with Section 66 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, and Regulation 35(A)(3) of the IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016.This application seeks relief in connection with certain allegedly fraudulent and inappropriate transactions conducted by the Corporate Debtor under the previous management aggregating approx. Rs. 3,254.90 million for the period 10 August 2018 to 10 August 2023, and the matter is currently pending with honble NCLT in Mumbai. However, we are not aware of any counter- application(s) filed by the respondents to the aforementioned application, and we have also not been provided with the transaction audit report which forms the basis of such application. Accordingly, in absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence and pending resolution of this matter, we are unable to comment on any potential impact on the accompanying Statement for the year ended 31 March 2024, including any issues related to recognition, measurement, or disclosures.

(xii) The Company has not carried out physical verification of the property, plant and equipment. Accordingly, material discrepancies, if any, could not be ascertained and therefore, we are unable to comment on the existence of such property, plant and equipment and its related impact, if any, on the accompanying Statement for the year ended 31 March 2024 including recognition, measurement and disclosures, that may arise had the Company carried out such physical verification.

(xiii) As described in note 6 to the accompanying Statement, which indicates that the Company has incurred a net loss (including other comprehensive income) of Rs. 608.88 million and Rs. 1,502.47 million during the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 respectively, and as of that date, the Companys accumulated losses amount to Rs. 27,925.22 million resulting in a negative net worth of Rs. 10,989.95 million and its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs. 15,368.42 million resulting in negative working capital. The above factors along with matters stated in paragraphs 4(i) to 4(xii) above and other matters as set forth in note 6 to the accompanying Statement, indicate a material uncertainty about the companys ability to continue as a going concern since the future of the Company is dependent upon the successful implementation of a Resolution plan. The Statement has been prepared by the management assuming going concern basis of accounting, for which we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the use of such assumption, based on managements assessment of the successful outcome of the ongoing Resolution process with no adjustments having been made to the carrying value of the assets and liabilities and their presentation and classification in the Balance Sheet.

Our report on the standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2023, for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2023 and for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 also had a disclaimer of conclusion with respect to the matter stated above.

Disclaimer of Conclusion

5. In view of the nature the matters described in the paragraph 4, Basis of Disclaimer of Conclusion; above for which absence of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence has resulted in limitation of work and the consequent adjustments not being determined, we are unable to state whether the accompanying statement has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the relevant Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, or that the Statement discloses the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 of the listing Regulations including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains material misstatement. Thus, we do not express a conclusion on the accompanying financial results.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Statement

7. As described in note no. 2 and note no. 3 to the Statement, the powers of the Board of Directors of the Company have been suspended and the management of the affairs of the Company and power of the Board of Directors are now vested with the Resolution Professional since 16 August 2023. This Statement has been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual audited financial statements and has been approved by the Companys Resolution Professional and Chief Executive Officer. The Companys Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the Statement, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern, and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The management is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Statement

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act, will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this Statement.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The Statement includes the financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, being the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year, which were subject to limited review by us, as required under the listing regulations.