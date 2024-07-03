iifl-logo-icon 1
Baweja Studios Ltd Share Price

66.35
(-3.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69.8
  • Day's High70
  • 52 Wk High183
  • Prev. Close69
  • Day's Low66.2
  • 52 Wk Low 65.45
  • Turnover (lac)9.55
  • P/E15.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)122.26
  • Div. Yield0
Baweja Studios Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

69.8

Prev. Close

69

Turnover(Lac.)

9.55

Day's High

70

Day's Low

66.2

52 Week's High

183

52 Week's Low

65.45

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

122.26

P/E

15.47

EPS

4.46

Divi. Yield

0

Baweja Studios Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Baweja Studios Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Baweja Studios Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:35 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.69%

Non-Promoter- 1.00%

Institutions: 1.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Baweja Studios Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.43

14.43

5.43

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

77.28

5.44

1.81

4.45

Net Worth

95.71

19.87

7.24

4.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Baweja Studios Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Baweja Studios Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Baweja Studios Ltd

Summary

Baweja Studios Ltd was incorporated as Baweja Movies Private Limited on March 16, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, name of the Company was changed to Baweja Studios Private Limited on September 06, 2021. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Baweja Studios Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation by the RoC, Mumbai, dated December 01, 2021.Harjaspal Singh Baweja (commonly known as Harry Baweja), the Founder Promoter of Company, has been instrumental in setting up business of the Company as a production house in the Bollywood Film Industry. Starting out his producing journey with a blockbuster, Dilwale in 1994, he quickly maneuvered his way in getting a deeper understanding of the industry. Over the years, he produced and directed over 14 films. The Promoters have a long history of creating Hindi and Punjabi films backed by an extensive film library. Chaar Sahibzaade, Love Story 2050, Qayamat, Bhaukaal, are some of the popular productions of Company. Further, Company has also been engaged in the business of trading of movie rights, where it purchase rights connected to a movie from producers and onward trade them to the exhibitors / streaming platforms.Since incorporation, Company has been steadily growing in the field of motion picture production. It has nearly produced over 22 projects and have 6 films under production and another 7 under pre-productio
Company FAQs

What is the Baweja Studios Ltd share price today?

The Baweja Studios Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Baweja Studios Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baweja Studios Ltd is ₹122.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Baweja Studios Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Baweja Studios Ltd is 15.47 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Baweja Studios Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baweja Studios Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baweja Studios Ltd is ₹65.45 and ₹183 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Baweja Studios Ltd?

Baweja Studios Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -60.31%, 6 Month at -17.12%, 3 Month at -11.08% and 1 Month at -1.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Baweja Studios Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Baweja Studios Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.69 %
Institutions - 1.01 %
Public - 28.30 %

