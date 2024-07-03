SectorEntertainment
Open₹69.8
Prev. Close₹69
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.55
Day's High₹70
Day's Low₹66.2
52 Week's High₹183
52 Week's Low₹65.45
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)122.26
P/E15.47
EPS4.46
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.43
14.43
5.43
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.28
5.44
1.81
4.45
Net Worth
95.71
19.87
7.24
4.48
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Baweja Studios Ltd
Summary
Baweja Studios Ltd was incorporated as Baweja Movies Private Limited on March 16, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, name of the Company was changed to Baweja Studios Private Limited on September 06, 2021. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Baweja Studios Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation by the RoC, Mumbai, dated December 01, 2021.Harjaspal Singh Baweja (commonly known as Harry Baweja), the Founder Promoter of Company, has been instrumental in setting up business of the Company as a production house in the Bollywood Film Industry. Starting out his producing journey with a blockbuster, Dilwale in 1994, he quickly maneuvered his way in getting a deeper understanding of the industry. Over the years, he produced and directed over 14 films. The Promoters have a long history of creating Hindi and Punjabi films backed by an extensive film library. Chaar Sahibzaade, Love Story 2050, Qayamat, Bhaukaal, are some of the popular productions of Company. Further, Company has also been engaged in the business of trading of movie rights, where it purchase rights connected to a movie from producers and onward trade them to the exhibitors / streaming platforms.Since incorporation, Company has been steadily growing in the field of motion picture production. It has nearly produced over 22 projects and have 6 films under production and another 7 under pre-productio
The Baweja Studios Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baweja Studios Ltd is ₹122.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Baweja Studios Ltd is 15.47 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baweja Studios Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baweja Studios Ltd is ₹65.45 and ₹183 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Baweja Studios Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -60.31%, 6 Month at -17.12%, 3 Month at -11.08% and 1 Month at -1.71%.
