Summary

Baweja Studios Ltd was incorporated as Baweja Movies Private Limited on March 16, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Further, name of the Company was changed to Baweja Studios Private Limited on September 06, 2021. Subsequently, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Baweja Studios Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation by the RoC, Mumbai, dated December 01, 2021.Harjaspal Singh Baweja (commonly known as Harry Baweja), the Founder Promoter of Company, has been instrumental in setting up business of the Company as a production house in the Bollywood Film Industry. Starting out his producing journey with a blockbuster, Dilwale in 1994, he quickly maneuvered his way in getting a deeper understanding of the industry. Over the years, he produced and directed over 14 films. The Promoters have a long history of creating Hindi and Punjabi films backed by an extensive film library. Chaar Sahibzaade, Love Story 2050, Qayamat, Bhaukaal, are some of the popular productions of Company. Further, Company has also been engaged in the business of trading of movie rights, where it purchase rights connected to a movie from producers and onward trade them to the exhibitors / streaming platforms.Since incorporation, Company has been steadily growing in the field of motion picture production. It has nearly produced over 22 projects and have 6 films under production and another 7 under pre-productio

